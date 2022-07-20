The House of the Dragon trailer made me care about Game of Thrones again — watch it here

The Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon finally has a trailer, and it's worth the wait. We finally see more of the series, which is landing in a month's time (on HBO Max starting August 21), and it's got more-than-familiar topic at its core.

Yes, those who are in wait for Succession season 4 but also like Dungeons & Dragons will be happy to hear that House of the Dragon is definitely focusing on the war for the Iron Throne. Here, we see that the fight for House Targaryen's rule is not going to be a clean one, as emotions are already slighted.

The topic at the king's hand is that the question of who succeeds King Viserys of House Targaryen (Paddy Considine) is extremely concerning to those around him, especially as his dreams are filled with dragons.

His council Otto Hightower declares "I consider the matter urgent, that of your succession," before offering the name of name of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (played by Milly Alcock for the younger years and Emma D’Arcy in older years), as she's the first-born in line. Master of Laws Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) is against it, as no woman has ever held The Iron Throne. Then, another name is suggested: the king's brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Herein lies the battle of the season.

Dragons fly overhead, everyone doubts the public's ability to accept Rhaenyra as a queen. Even Rhaenyra herself. Viserys doesn't want to choose between his daughter and his brother. Blades are drawn. And then, it seems like Viserys doesn't pick Daemon.

The big cool moment hits, though, when a dragon mounted by Rhaenyra flies overhead. You'll get the Daenerys vibes, as you should.

Analysis: Why House of the Dragon looks so damn good

Complexity was one of Game of Thrones' strongest suits. But, in the end, things got a bit too out of hand. Now, with a simple fight over one throne, with a family divided and dragons roaring, House of the Dragon looks to scratch that old itch, without the baggage of the final GoT season.

Also, it looks fantastic. At least in this trailer, everything about this show looks as good as its predecessor. Emma D’Arcy, in particular, looks to be delivering a performance that has roots tied to the Targaryens we know, but it doesn't feel like they're going to send her off on the ending that made Daenerys so divisive.

(Image credit: HBO)

Of course, the trailer does suggest that Rhaenyra could go mad with power, as people around her think she could wind up stopping any successors.

But as the fire burns in this new trailer, and Rhaenyra's dragon flitters its nostrils, I can't help but thinking "welp, they got me again."