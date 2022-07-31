What to watch in August: 13 new movies and shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more

Summer may be drawing to an end, but streaming never stops. August brings a ton of new shows and movies to Netflix , HBO Max , Disney Plus and other streaming services.

The August streaming lineup includes the high-profile premieres of Marvel's She-Hulk, Star Wars spy thriller Andor, comic book adaptation The Sandman and Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

New takes on old favorites are also debuting this month, including Mike Judge's new Beavis and Butthead, a series reimagining of A League of Their Own and spinoff Selling the OC.

This month also brings back some favorite series, like Reservation Dogs season 2 and Never Have I Ever season 3.

Here’s our guide on what to watch in August 2022.

Reservation Dogs season 2 (FX on Hulu)

The best show that might have flown under your radar is back. The FX on Hulu series about teen life on a Native American reservation is back and, well, it's going off the reservation. And, no, we're not talking about how Elora (Devery Jacobs) left town at the end of last season. Unsurprisingly, though, she's having trouble on the road, just like all of her friends who are stuck back home.

Bear is trying to become a roofer, it looks like Cheese is trying out the luchador life and Willie Jack, he's just fifteen. This lovable series looks to have another winning season up its sleeves, and we trust co-creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi to make this one just as good as the last. – Henry T. Casey

Stream it August 3 on FX on Hulu (opens in new tab)

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butthead (Paramount Plus)

The Beavis and Butt-Head revival is now more-complete than ever, because before you can say "hehe, he said," Paramount Plus has followed up the Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe movie (which was very well received) with an actual new show for the duo.

The pair are back in high school, tormenting anyone unfortunate enough to be around them, but they're also desecrating historic artifacts. Unsurprisingly, the never-ending torture of Beavis is seemingly continuing. And it doesn't seem like the pair are understanding modern times that well either, as a trip to a local greenmarket looks like it will end in broken glass and spilled preserves. – HTC

Stream it August 4 on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

The Sandman (Netflix)

Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman comic books have taken a long and winding road to Netflix. Various screen adaptation attempts have languished in development hell over the last 30 years (including a movie that would’ve starred Joseph Gordon-Levitt). But finally, at long last, The Sandman is ready to haunt all our dreams.

Tom Sturridge takes the lead role as Dream aka Morpheus, the ruler of the Dreaming realm. He’s one of seven Endless, who include his sister Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste). After Dream is captured by occultists in 1916, he’s imprisoned for over a century. When he emerges, he finds his kingdom in complete disorder. Living nightmare The Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) has escaped. Finding him and setting things to rights won’t be easy, as Morpheus also finds himself facing off against Lucifer Morningstar (Gwendoline Christie) and contending with occult detective Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman). - Kelly Woo

Stream it August 5 on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Thirteen Lives (Prime Video)

Hollywood loves nothing more than to rip from the headlines and turn perilous real-world events into melodramatic movies. Tom Hanks has starred in several of them (see: Sully, Captain Phillips). He is surprisingly not involved in Thirteen Lives, though it’s directed by frequent collaborator Ron Howard.

The survival biopic chronicles the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue of a local junior football team and their coach, who were trapped by a heavy rainfall for 18 days. Their plight gained worldwide interest and drew international rescue teams. Viggo Mortenson stars as Richard Stanton and Colin Farrell is John Volanten, the divers who discovered the team was still alive. They must race around the clock to extract the teens from the cave before the next monsoon hits. - KW

Stream it August 5 on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

A League of Their Own (Prime Video)

In general, I’m against reboots of classic films, but the new series version of A League of Their Own may prove to be an exception. Like the movie, it’s set in the 1940s, when the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League was founded while many male players fought in World War II. The new take features looks to combine the original’s baseball action and rousing feminism with deeper explorations of race and sexuality.

That’s evident in the presence of a Black lead, Chanté Adams as Max, alongside Abbi Jacobson’s Carson. Additionally, a sexual awakening may be in store, as Carson grows very close to teammate Greta (D'Arcy Carden). They’re part of a completely different cast of characters, though Nick Offerman’s gruff manager Dove Porter seems analogous to Tom Hanks’ Jimmy Dugan. All he needs to do is yell, “There’s no crying in baseball!” - KW

Stream it August 12 on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Never Have I Ever season 3 (Netflix)

It’s official: Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) has a boyfriend! And not just any boyfriend — the handsome, popular Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet). They are together, like publicly, and she can’t believe her luck. But neither can her high school classmates, whose skepticism causes Devi to spiral. A lack of confidence isn’t exactly attractive and may end up pushing Paxton away.

Then there’s academic rival Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison), who still seems to be crushing on her after their five-minute-long relationship. Their easy banter and common interests stand in stark contrast to her relationship with Paxton. Things get even more complicated by the introduction of an Indian teen boy (Anirudh Pisharody) who turns out to be smoking hot. This potential love quadrangle might be too advanced of a problem for Devi to solve. - KW

Stream it August 12 on Netflix (opens in new tab)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney Plus)

OK, I'll get it out of the way first, the CGI for She-Hulk is getting a lot of boos. From the first trailers, some think she's not big and brawny enough, and yeah. It might be a problem for the folks who expected She-Hulk to be as large as regular Hulk. She's 6-foot-7, and he's 8-foot-2, continuing the gender disparity faster than you can say "US Women's National Soccer Team."

That said, I'm still hyped for the show, as it stars Tatiana Maslany, who's already proven herself as the ultimate chameleon on Orphan Black. Here, she's playing Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, Attorney At Law. Walters, Bruce Banner's cousin, is the latest to go through her own origin story on Disney Plus, as that's the basic gist of every show we got since Hawkeye trained his successor. We already know that Mark Ruffalo is showing up to help his sister get used to her powers, so for everyone who wanted more interconnectedness in their Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, that's one out of the way. Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme himself, is also expected.

Aside from getting used to becoming a 6-foot-7 green 'giant', Walters has to deal with a rival, as The Good Place's Jameela Jamil co-stars as Titania, who's also really strong. Super-powered individuals also extend to the courtroom, as Tim Roth is finally reprising his role as Emil Blonsky aka Abomination, last seen in Shang-Chi and that Incredible Hulk movie that starred Ed Norton that we all forget about.

Stream it August 17 on Disney Plus (opens in new tab)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV Plus)

Sharon Horgan’s wickedly funny mind has already helped create the masterpiece Catastrophe. Now, she’s behind this dark comedy/thriller about five sisters, a dead husband and a murder investigation. The Garvey sisters promised to always look out for each other. When one of them suffers abuse from her cruel husband, the rest of them decide to protect her — by killing him.

It seems to start off as a half-joke, but then they start to really explore what it would take to bring about their brother-in-law’s demise. Months later, when he winds up dead, a suspicious life insurance agent begins to snoop around and ask questions. Alongside Horgan, the sisters are played by Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson. Joining them in the cast are Daryl McCormack, Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson and Assaad Bouab. - KW

Stream it August 19 on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

I, like many, was "over" Game of Thrones by the time it ended. That's partially because of how Daenerys' character was so poorly plotted, and partially because of exhaustion. Fortunately, it seems like the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon looks great enough to bring me (and any other people who left) back.

Yes, those who are in wait for Succession season 4 but also like Dungeons & Dragons will be happy to hear that House of the Dragon is definitely focusing on the war for the Iron Throne. Here, we see that the fight for House Targaryen's rule is not going to be a clean one, as emotions are already slighted.

The topic at the king's hand is that the question of who succeeds King Viserys of House Targaryen is extremely concerning to those around him, especially as his dreams are filled with dragons. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the first-born in line, has her name placed in the pot, but some are against it because a woman has never held The Iron Throne. Things get proper tense as the king's brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen is the other name suggested. And it doesn't look like Daemon gets the throne. Warring ensues, and with this familial strife, it feels like the old Game of Thrones is back. – HTC

Stream it August 21 on HBO Max (opens in new tab)

Selling the OC (Netflix)

Selling Sunset is my guilty pleasure, a perfect combination of interpersonal conflicts and jaw-dropping real estate listings. Endless drama and infinity pools: I’ll watch until my eyes drop out of my eye. So, yes, I will be tuning into the spinoff Selling the OC, which follows a group of new agents at the Oppenheim Group's office in Newport Beach, California.

The show marks a kind of homecoming for reality producer Adam DiVello, who first captivated viewers with the docusoap Laguna Beach. Clearly, DiVello knows what he’s doing, as the first teaser for Selling the OC looks absolutely wild. The cast members are already seemingly feuding and backstabbing, accusing each other of jealousy and snarking about their listings. The friction feels heightened thanks to the inclusion of male agents, who are notoriously missing in Selling Sunset. - KW

Stream it August 24 on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

Move over, Ted Lasso, and make way for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. In 2020, the two Hollywood stars embarked on a real, not-a-prank quest to turn around the woeful Wrexham Football Club in North Wales. This docuseries chronicles their purchase of the third oldest professional soccer club in the world, which is languishing in the fifth tier of the English football league.

At the time, of course, everyone thought it was some kind of elaborate ruse for comedy purposes. Reynolds and McElhenney are well-known as jokesters. Yet, as this documentary shows, they were absolutely serious about investing in the team and the working-class community. They open themselves up to questions from supporters and tour the dilapidated facilities (Wrexham plays in Racecourse Ground, the world’s oldest soccer stadium that still holds international matches). The actors may have little to no experience at guiding a football club, but they have plenty of spirit. Ted Lasso would give five stars. - KW

Stream it August 24 on FX via Hulu (opens in new tab)

The Patient (FX on Hulu)

Since leaving The Office in 2011, he’s toggled between comedy and drama (and projects somewhere in between). The Patient sees his pendulum swing to the latter, as he plays a therapist held captive by a patient with an unusual demand — curb his homicidal urges. In order to survive, Alan must probe into Sam’s (Domhnall Gleeson) disturbed mind and stop him from killing again, as undoubtedly he would be the next victim. The high-stakes therapy sessions are thwarted by Sam’s refusal to discuss critical topics, like his relationship with mother Candace (Linda Emond).

As a result of the unusual and dangerous arrangement, Alan begins to have flashbacks of his own former therapist (David Alan Grier), which leads him to grapple with repressed issues like the death of his wife Beth (Laura Niemi) and estrangement from son Ezra (Andrew Leeds). - KW

Stream it August 30 on FX on Hulu (opens in new tab)

Andor (Disney Plus)

Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, was first seen in the solid Star Wars film Rogue One. A leader in the rebellion, with charm and a sense of cool, Andor is the kind of character you can really build a war around, so Disney Plus is building a show around him. Andor, due on August 31, is a show that gives us a particular sense of optimism. And, yes, that's kind of the point, as this prequel to Rogue One tells the story of the formation of the Rebel Alliance that took on the evil Empire.

While many of the cast members are unknown, we do know that Genevieve O'Reilly is reprising the role of Mon Mothma, the Galactic Senator who is doing the good fight inside the government and on the ground. Stellan Skarsgard is here to play a brand-new character named Luthen, who kinda screams villain. Since we know where this is all going, what with Rogue One and Episodes 4 through 6, Andor is likely to continue the Star Wars Disney Plus show direction of telling more personal stories. – HTC

Stream it August 31 on Disney Plus (opens in new tab)