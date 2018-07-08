The 14 Most Pointless Video Game Sequels of All Time

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Though a neat idea in concept and halfway there in execution, The Force Unleashed II failed to stick the landing and make itself a worthy sequel. Featuring some of the prettiest graphics to ever grace the Xbox 360 and PS3, great voice acting, and a solid story, this game was close to being a success. But it dropped the ball in two major ways: gameplay and length. It didn't provide enough new features to differentiate itself from its predecessor, and, worse, it ran only 6 hours long. Given the aforementioned shallowness of this title's gameplay, this wasn't an infinitely replayable 6-hour campaign, either (unlike superior games, such as Vanquish). With that said, pointless sequel as it might have been, this game definitely made for a fun Star Wars experience to run through, if only once (and even then, only if you bought the title at a massive discount).

Credit: LucasArts