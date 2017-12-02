18 Steam Tips All PC Gamers Need to Know

Watch for Steam sales

Steam sales occur much more frequently than they used to, but each sale event is still a very big deal. The usual times to look for deep discounts is around the holidays and right in the middle of the summer months of July and August. Steam also holds shorter sales events during Halloween and springtime, and will occasionally hold publisher-specific weekends.

If you're patient, you can buy up all your games during these sales and never pay close to full price for anything in your library. It can be easy to go overboard when you see games you want get a 70 percent price cut, so try to keep your free time in mind when buying up all these games you're definitely going to play, OK?