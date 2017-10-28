The Best Webcams for Xbox One

Microsoft has finally made it easier for gamers and aspiring streamers to broadcast their Xbox One sessions through third-party webcams. Nearly any USB webcam that's designed for PC can be hooked up to your console for Skype calls or live streaming on Mixer.

Now that Microsoft has opened up the door, it might be difficult to decide which webcam to buy, especially when picture quality and frame rates are the big concerns. Here are our best picks for streaming-ready webcams that can be used on your Xbox One.

Credit: Logitech