I reviewed this monitor light bar, and I’d easily pick up another in this last-minute Prime Day deal
Light up your workspace and add some color to your walls with this deal
Lighting your workspace or gaming area after a long day can be tough, as you want to keep the lights low to avoid glare but still be able to see what you’re doing. Fortunately, adding a monitor light bar to your setup can help, and one of my all-time favorites is still on sale for Prime Day.
Even at its regular price, I’d still recommend the Quntis RGB Pro+ Monitor Light Bar, especially for those who want to add a splash of color to their desk. However, you can currently grab the Quntis RGB Pro+ Monitor Light Bar for $49 at Amazon, or 20% off its usual price.
This monitor light bar is 20 inches wide and works with both flat and curved displays. It also comes with a battery-powered remote, and in addition to the 3000-6500k light on the front, there’s also an RGB-equipped backlight at the rear with 15 different lighting modes.
If you like the look and design of the Quntis RGB Pro+ but don’t care for RGB backlighting, this monitor light bar is almost identical. Plus, it’s even cheaper. You still get a battery-powered remote and a 20-inch monitor light bar that works with both flat and curved displays.
The Quntis RGB Pro+ is incredibly simple to set up and use. The monitor light bar has a USB-C port on the back, and it can be powered either directly from your display (if it has powered USB ports) or from a USB power adapter plugged into an outlet.
In the box, you also get a puck-shaped remote with batteries included. It lets you turn it on without having to touch the device itself, like you need to on some other monitor light bars.
The remote allows you to adjust its brightness and switch between different color temperatures, depending on whether you want clear white light or yellow light while at your desk, too. It’s also where you can enable this monitor light bar’s built-in RGB back lighting and switch between 15 different preset lighting modes.
At just $50 in this Prime Day deal, the Quntis RGB Pro+ is absolutely worth picking up. However, if you have a dual-monitor setup or even a larger ultrawide or super ultrawide monitor, you might want to consider getting two of them. If you do, you can control both monitor light bars using the same remote.
Anthony Spadafora is the managing editor for security and home office furniture at Tom’s Guide where he covers everything from data breaches to password managers and the best way to cover your whole home or business with Wi-Fi. He also reviews standing desks, office chairs and other home office accessories with a penchant for building desk setups. Before joining the team, Anthony wrote for ITProPortal while living in Korea and later for TechRadar Pro after moving back to the US. Based in Houston, Texas, when he’s not writing Anthony can be found tinkering with PCs and game consoles, managing cables and upgrading his smart home.
