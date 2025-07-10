This Logitech webcam saved me when my MacBook camera died a sudden and horrible death — and it's 50% off this Prime Day

Some of the Amazon Prime Day deals have been crazy this year with a ton of products having their prices slashed by over 50%. The same is true for this already budget webcam by Logitech.

The Logitech C270 HD Webcam is currently available for $19 at Amazon. This is a massive 52% off it's usual $39 price tag. So, while this is a budget number anyway, at this price Amazon are basically handing it to you.

Picture this: you're about to join a team call but your screen is black and you camera has, for lack of a better phrase, gone kaput. Total nightmare and the exact situation that I found myself in.

Luckily for me though, I had picked up the Logitech C270 camera when I noticed the hinge area of my MacBook Pro getting stiff. I simply foresaw the issues between the screen and logic board.

I have to say, it has to be one of my best purchases as it totally saved me when I needed to get an important call with my camera on. With an incredibly easy set up, all I had to to was plug it in via USB and I was ready to go.

There is an adjustable clip on the back of the camera that fits most screens, and I was able to attach it to the thin screen of my MacBook as well as the thick screen of my PC monitor. This clip also folds away so you can simply stand the camera on a shelf.

Not only does it look cute, the webcam has a built-in noise reducing microphone that actually sounds better in recordings than the one built-in to my Mac. The auto light correction also works extremely well to deliver a balanced image, even when I have sat with a window directly behind me.

You'll also be glad to find out (as I was) that this webcam is compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2. This means you can use GameChat to let other gamers see your face while playing multiplayer online.

Obviously the 720p image isn't as good as more expensive cameras that use 1080p, but as a back-up camera in a pinch, I seriously can't recommend this camera enough. $19 isn't going to break the bank, and for the sake of knowing you can definitely make that online call, it's well worth it.