Poly Studio P5 webcam review: Small but mighty

Poly Studio P5: Specs Supported resolution: Full HD (1080p), HD 720p compatible

Diagonal field of view: 80 degrees

Focus type: Auto focus

Built-in mic: single directional microphone

Dimensions: 2.4 x 1.5 x 1.3 inches (without monitor clamp)

Weight: 2.4 ounces

Webcams provide a much better video conference experience than the camera on your laptop or phone — and the Poly Studio P5 webcam excels in this area. It has both the video and audio components needed to look and sound professional during meetings. The small yet durable webcam has 1080p resolution and 4k digital zoom. It also uses low-light technology and produces realistic colors. In addition, the single directional microphone does a good job of capturing your voice without picking up background noise. Keep reading our Poly Studio P5 review to find out if this webcam is right for your needs.

Poly Studio P5 review: Availability and Price

The Poly Studio P5 is on the Poly website for $129.00. However, you can save $30.00 if you opt to purchase it on Amazon for $99.95. At the time of publication, the webcam was in stock on both websites.

Poly Studio P5 review: Compatibility

The Poly Studio P5 works with Microsoft Windows (8.1, 10), and Mac OS X (10.7 or later). It’s certified compatible with Microsoft Teams and Zoom video conferencing applications. However, the kit is plug and play compatible with any app that uses UVC/UAC standards. It has a USB 2.0 port.

Poly Studio P5 review: Design

The Poly Studio P5 includes the webcam, removable monitor clamp, and USB cable. Instructions and documentation are also included.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Poly Studio P5 is compact, and easily fits in the palm of my hand. Unlike most other webcams, which are either squarish or rectangular, the circular P5 is bullet-shaped, tapering towards the back. Also separating it from other webcams is its speckled-gray finish.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It has an adjustable monitor clamp and mounts easily and securely on top of my MacBook. The webcam is tripod-ready, and also has a privacy shutter for when it’s not in use.

Poly Studio P5 review: Video and Audio Performance

The Poly Studio P5 is designed to be used in professional environments (although you can certainly use it for school or in other applications). As a business webcam, it provides Full HD and HD options. The image below is Full HD (1080p).

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The field of view is 80 degrees, and it is not adjustable. However, the image can be digitally zoomed up to 4x. I played around with the two lamps on my desk to see how the video image would look in a low light environment; the webcam auto-adjusted to compensate. It also has auto focus, and when I moved around in my chair, it ensured that I was properly framed.

The webcam provides vivid, realistic colors. Compared to other webcams that I’ve tested, I would rank the Poly Studio P5 slightly below the pricier Logitech Brio. However, the Poly Studio P5 is solidly on a par with the Logitech C922 Pro HD Stream webcam, which also records at 1080p and has autofocus and auto light correction.

(Image credit: Poly)

The Poly Studio P5 has a built-in single directional microphone with a 50 HZ to 16 kHz frequency response. The audio is surprisingly clear. It does pick up loud background sounds (and I don’t know of any microphone that doesn’t) but does a good job of muting typical ambient noise.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

For an even better audio experience, you can also pair the Poly Studio P5 with one of the company’s headsets. I tested the Voyager 4220 UC 2-ear headset, which you can buy in a kit with the webcam for $286. It’s quite lightweight, and has convenient controls on the earcup.

Poly Studio P5 review: App

I’m a strong believer in taking advantage of the software that comes with a given product. The Poly Lens App makes it easy to adjust settings and customize the webcam and headset preferences. For example, in the photo below, you’ll see the options to adjust the brightness, contrast, saturation, and more.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Poly Studio P5 review: Verdict

It’s hard to beat the convenience and practicality of the Poly Studio P5. Poly has long been known for its professional-level equipment, and this webcam is no exception. You get quality 1080p video and the ability to hear conversations clearly even when there’s background noise.