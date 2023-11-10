FAQs

Does Elgato offer free shipping? Elgato offers free shipping on all orders over $79. Otherwise, standard shipping can add up to $9.99 depending on the state you live in. Elgato also offers two-day amd express shipping for an additional cost.

Can I get Elgato Black Friday deals? Elgato.com isn't running any Black Friday promotions yet, but authorized resellers like Amazon are in fact offering Elgato deals on the company's Facecam, capture card, and accessories. Make sure to check this page, which we keep updated regularly to bring you the best ways to save on your next order.

What is the Elgato return policy? Parent company Corsair handles returns and refunds at Elgato. That said, consumers have 60 calendar days to return an item from the date you received it. The item must be repackaged in the original packaging, with all the cords, adapters, accessories, and documentation included. Returned items must also be free of physical damage. Meanwhile, refund requests must be made within 14 days from date of purchase.

What is the Elgato Marketplace? The Elgato Marketplace is a section of Elgato's website where content creators can get a wide array of digital assets, created by Elgato. These assets include voice effects, sounds, transitions, icons, overlays, and more. After setting up your free account, you can personalize your Elgato hardware with plugins, designs, and voice effects whether you're a vide creator, podcaster, or professional.

How do I contact Elgato customer service? Elgato is available via phone or e-mail. To reach Elgato support, you can call (888) 831-6488 Mondays through Sundays from 10am to 6pm. Elgato can also take e-mail questions via an online form found on their website.

Hints and tips

Take advantage of free shipping: Elgato only offers free shipping on orders over $79. When possible, try to pad your purchases over this amount so you can score free shipping and avoid paying any delivery fees.

Sign up for the Elgato newsletter: Elgato will e-mail you exclusive promotions and sales info when you sign up for their newsletter. To sign up, just browse to the bottom of their homepage and enter your e-mail.

Make the most of the Marketplace: The Elgato Marketplace is a great stop for anyone looking to express themselves online. Here you can explore community plug-ins, designs, and more. Membership is free and it'll let you completely customize your Elgato devices and apps

How to use Elgato coupon codes 1. Find the Elgato promo codes you want to use and click "Get Code" to reveal it. 2. Copy the code and head to the Elgato website to start shopping. 3. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the checkout stage. Here you'll see a field labeled "Discount Code." 4. Click the field and manually enter your Elgato coupon code. After entering, hit the "Apply" button and your coupon will be activated. 5. Proceed through the rest of the checkout process as normal to place your order.

