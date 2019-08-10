11 Cheap Fitness Trackers Under $100, Ranked from Best to Worst

Fitness Tracking on the Cheap

If you're new to the world of fitness tracking, a band under $100 might be the best way to go — at least until you know you'll stick with the devices. You can snag a step-counting device for as low as $20, but bumping your budget up to the $70-$99 range will yield huge dividends. If price isn't the most important factor, check out our picks for best fitness trackers here.

You can find bands that will track your sleep, monitor your heart rate and send you notifications from your smartphone. A few of these affordable trackers have companion apps with social features for challenging friends, which is a great way to get active. Some even have built-in GPS, which is key for serious athletes who want to track their running and cycling workouts.

If you hate the chunky rubber aesthetic of your run-of-the-mill activity tracker, you can also find devices that look like analog watches and jewelry for under $100. The best cheap fitness tracker is the one you'll wear all the time, and a little bit of style goes a long way toward keeping an accessory in regular rotation.

Credit: Tom's Guide