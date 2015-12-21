How To Set Up A Philips Hue Bridge with Apple's HomeKit

The Philips Hue smart LED lights were some of the first do-it-yourself smart home products. You can control these LED lights via your smartphone, and they integrate with a number of other smart home devices, such as the Nest Learning Thermostat and the Logitech Harmony Elite remote control.

The HomeKit-enabled bridge costs $59, but owners of the original bridge can get it for 33 percent off (while supplies last). It's fairly simple to upgrade to the new bridge, but there are a number of steps involved. Here's how to do it:

1. Plug in the HomeKit-enabled bridge to your router and power, and wait until all three lights on the new bridge are glowing. Leave your original bridge plugged into both the power source and the router.

2. With your smartphone connected to the same network as your original bridge, open the Philips app and navigate to Settings > My Bridge > Bridge Transfer.

3. Press the Prepare Transfer button. It may take a few minutes to prepare the new Bridge.

4. Press the button on the old Hue bridge when the app instructs you to do so.

5. Press the button on the new Hue bridge when the app instructs you to do so.

6. Press Start Transfer on the app after the new bridge has been updated to the latest firmware. This will transfer all your settings from the old bridge to the new bridge.

7. Test the transfer by pressing the Blink Lights button in the app. If it works, press Next Step.

8. Press the Reset button on the back of the old Hue bridge. You'll need a small pin, or the tip of a pencil to press and hold the reset button for three seconds. This clears its memory and prevents any future conflicts.

9. Unplug and disconnect the old bridge.