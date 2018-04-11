Here’s Every Classic Xbox Game You Can Play on Xbox One

Your Xbox One back catalog just got even deeper.

While Microsoft's latest console gained support for a baker's dozen of original Xbox games last October, it's just announced two more waves of classic titles from the original Xbox that the Xbox One will support.

Image: Microsoft

The first wave of backward-compatible Xbox games consisted of the following 13 titles:

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Ninja Gaiden Black

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Fusion Frenzy

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Psychonauts

Dead to Rights

Black

Grabbed by the Ghoulies

Sid Meier's Pirates!

Red Faction II

BloodRayne 2

The King of Fighters Neowave

The second wave, coming on April 17:

Blinx: The Time Sweeper

Breakdown

Conker: Live & Reloaded

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

Hunter: The Reckoning

Jade Empire

Panzer Dragoon Orta

SSX 3

The third wave, coming on April 26:

Destroy All Humans!

Full Spectrum Warrior

Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction

MX Unleashed

Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars Republic Commando

If you own the physical version of any of these games, simply pop the disc in your Xbox One and you're good to go. If you own any of these titles digitally, you'll find them in the My Games & Apps menu under "Ready to Install." You can also buy many of these games from the Xbox Store.

As with the hundreds of backwards-compatible Xbox 360 games, these classic Xbox titles get an improved 1080p resolution and better overall performance on Xbox One, and support features such as screenshots, video capture and Twitch or Mixer livestreaming. While these old games no longer have online multiplayer, you can still enjoy system link play by connecting to other Xbox consoles via a local area network -- and mix and match Xbox Ones with classic 2001 Xboxes.

What classic Xbox games are you most excited to play on your Xbox One? Let us know in the comments!