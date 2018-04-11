Here’s Every Classic Xbox Game You Can Play on Xbox One

Your Xbox One back catalog just got even deeper.
While Microsoft's latest console gained support for a baker's dozen of original Xbox games last October, it's just announced two more waves of classic titles from the original Xbox that the Xbox One will support.
The first wave of backward-compatible Xbox games consisted of the following 13 titles:
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- Ninja Gaiden Black
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- Fusion Frenzy
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Psychonauts
- Dead to Rights
- Black
- Grabbed by the Ghoulies
- Sid Meier's Pirates!
- Red Faction II
- BloodRayne 2
- The King of Fighters Neowave
The second wave, coming on April 17:
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper
- Breakdown
- Conker: Live & Reloaded
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- Hunter: The Reckoning
- Jade Empire
- Panzer Dragoon Orta
- SSX 3
The third wave, coming on April 26:
- Destroy All Humans!
- Full Spectrum Warrior
- Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction
- MX Unleashed
- Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
- Star Wars Republic Commando
If you own the physical version of any of these games, simply pop the disc in your Xbox One and you're good to go. If you own any of these titles digitally, you'll find them in the My Games & Apps menu under "Ready to Install." You can also buy many of these games from the Xbox Store.
As with the hundreds of backwards-compatible Xbox 360 games, these classic Xbox titles get an improved 1080p resolution and better overall performance on Xbox One, and support features such as screenshots, video capture and Twitch or Mixer livestreaming. While these old games no longer have online multiplayer, you can still enjoy system link play by connecting to other Xbox consoles via a local area network -- and mix and match Xbox Ones with classic 2001 Xboxes.
What classic Xbox games are you most excited to play on your Xbox One? Let us know in the comments!