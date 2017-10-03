Here's Every Xbox 360 Game You Can Play on Xbox One

Thanks to backward compatibility, your Xbox One library is a whole lot bigger than it used to be. More than 300 Xbox 360 games are playable on Microsoft's latest system, from indie darlings such as Shadow Complex and Braid to huge hits such as Mass Effect and Borderlands.

The list of compatible Xbox 360 games runs the gamut from digital-only games and retro remakes to major blockbusters such as Red Dead Redemption, Fallout 3, Dark Souls, Call of Duty: Black Ops and the entire Gears of War series. Microsoft has been adding new games to the list as often as multiple times a week.

Notable New Additions: Call of Duty: Black Ops II, Grand Theft Auto IV, Darksiders, Assassin's Creed III

You can access your digital 360 games from Xbox One's "My Games and Apps" menu, and play your disc-based games by simply putting them in your Xbox One. You can easily transfer your Xbox 360 saves to Xbox One via cloud storage.

Here's the full list of every Xbox 360 game you can play on Xbox One right now. If you're looking for our favorites out of this bunch, check out our roundup of the best Xbox 360 games to play on Xbox One.

Backward-Compatible Xbox 360 Games

3D Ultra Minigolf

A Kingdom for Keflings

A World of Keflings

Aegis Wing

Age of Booty

Alan Wake

Alan Wake's American Nightmare

Alaskan Adventures

Alice: Madness Returns

Alien Hominid HD

Altered Beast

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Aqua

Arkanoid Live!

Army of Two

Assassin's Creed

Assassin's Creed II

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Assassin's Creed Revelations

Assassin's Creed Rogue

Assault Heroes 2

Asteroids & Deluxe

Astropop

Babel Rising

Band of Bugs

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts

Banjo-Tooie

Batman: Arkham Origins (Disc Only)

BattleBlock Theater

Battlefield 3 (Disc Only)

Battlefield: Bad Company

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Battlestations: Midway

Bayonetta

Beat'n Groovy

Bejeweled 2

Bejeweled 3

Bellator: MMA Onslaught

Beyond Good & Evil HD

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2

BioShock

BioShock 2

BioShock Infinite

Blazing Angels

Blood Knights

Blood of the Werewolf

Bloodforge

BloodRayne: Betrayal

Blue Dragon (disc only)

Bomberman Battlefest

Boom Boom Rocket

Borderlands

Borderlands 2

Bound by Flame

Braid

Brain Challenge

Bullet Soul

Bullet Soul-Infinite Burst

Bully Scholarship Edition

Burnout Paradise

Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013

Cabela’s Hunting Expeditions

Cabela’s Survival: SoK

Call of Duty 2

Call of Duty 3

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: Black Ops II

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Call of Duty: World at War

Call of Juarez Gunslinger

Capcom Arcade Cabinet

Carcassonne

Cars 2: The Video Game

Castle Crashers

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

CastleStorm

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Catherine

Centipede & Millipede

CLANNAD (Japan only)

Comic Jumper

Comix Zone

Commanders: Attack

Condemned: Criminal Origins

Contra

Costume Quest 2

Counter-Strike: GO

Crazy Taxi

Crystal Defenders

Crystal Quest

Cyber Troopers Virtual On Oratorio Tangram

Dark Souls

Dark Void

Darksiders

Darksiders II

Daytona USA

de Blob 2

Dead Rising 2: Case West

Dead Rising 2: Case Zero

Dead Space

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Dead Space Ignition

Deadliest Warrior

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deathspank T.O.V.

Defense Grid: The Awakening

Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut

Dig Dug

DiRT 3

DiRT Showdown

Discs of Tron

Disney Bolt

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Domino Master

Doom

Doom II

Doom 3: BFG Edition (disc only)

Doritos Crash Course

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon's Lair

DuckTales: Remastered

Duke Nukem Manhattan Project

Dungeon Siege III

Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara

E4

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon

Earthworm Jim HD

Eat Lead

EnclevermentExperiment

Escape Dead Island

F1 2014

Fable II

Fable III

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry 3

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2: Shipwreck Showdown

Fighting Vipers

Final Fight: Double Impact

Flashback

Flock!

Forza Horizon

Foul Play

Fret Nice

Frogger

Frogger 2

Frontlines: Fuel of War

FunTown Mahjong

Galaga

Galaga Legions

Galaga Legions DX

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Gatling Gears

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgement

Geometry Wars Evolved

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime

Gin Rummy

Go! Go! Break Steady

Golden Axe

Golf: Tee It Up!

Grid 2

Gripshift

Grand Theft Auto IV

Guardian Heroes

Gunstar Heroes

Guwange

Gyromancer

GYRUSS

Half-Minute Hero - Super Mega Neo Climax

Halo 3

Halo 3: ODST Campaign Edition

Halo 4

Halo: Combat Evolved (Disc Only)

Halo: Reach

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo Wars

Hard Corps: Uprising

Hardwood Backgammon

Hardwood Hearts

Hardwood Spades

Harms Way

Haunted House

Heavy Weapon

Hexic 2

Hexic HD

Hitman: Absolution

Hitman: Sniper Challenge

Hydro Thunder

I Am Alive

Ikaruga

ilomilo

Injustice: Gods Among Us (and disc-only Ultimate Edition)

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet

Interpol

Iron Brigade

Jeremy McGrath's Offroad

Jet Set Radio

Jetpac Refuelled

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Joe Danger Special Edition

Joust

Joy Ride Turbo

JUJU

Jurassic Park: The Game

Just Cause 2

Kameo: Elements of Power

Kane & Lynch 2

Killer is Dead

Lazy Raiders

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

LEGO Batman

LEGO Indiana Jones

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Limbo

Lode Runner

Lost Odyssey (disc only)

Lumines Live!

Luxor 2

Mad Tracks

Madballs Babo: Invasion

Magic 2012

Mars: War Logs

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2 (disc only)

Mass Effect 3 (disc only)

Matt Hazard: BBB

Medal of Honor Airborne

Meet the Robinsons

Mega Man 10

Mega Man 9

Metal Gear Rising: Revengence

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug XX

Midway Arcade Origins

Might & Magic Clash of Heroes

Military Madness

Mirror's Edge

Missile Command

Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine

Monday Night Combat

Monkey Island: Special Edition

Monkey Island 2: Special Edition

Monopoly Deal

Monopoly Plus

Moon Diver

Motocross Madness

Mr. Driller Online

Ms. Pac-Man

Ms. Splosion Man

Mutant Blobs Attack!!!

Mutant Storm Empire

MX vs. ATV Reflex

N+

NBA Jam: On Fire Edition

Neo Geo Battle Coliseum

New Rally-X

Nights into Dreams

Nin2-Jump

Oblivion

Of Orcs and Men

OFP: Red River (disc only, except Japan)

Omega Five

Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising

Outland

Pac-Man

Pac-Man Museum

Pac-Man: Championship Edition

Pac-Man: Championship Edition DX+

Peggle

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Phantasy Star II

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds

Pinball FX

Plants vs. Zombies

Poker Smash

Portal 2

Portal: Still Alive

Prince of Persia

Pure (disc only)

Putty Squad

Puzzle Quest

Puzzle Quest 2

Puzzle Quest Galactrix

Puzzlegeddon

Qix++

Quantum Conundrum

Radiant Silvergun

Rage (disc only)

Raiden IV

Raskulls

Rayman 3 HD

Rayman Legends

Rayman Origins

Red Dead Redemption

Red Faction: Armageddon

Red Faction: Battlegrounds

RoboBlitz

Rocket Knight

R-Type Dimensions

Runner 2

Sacred 3

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row IV

Saints Row: The Third

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space

Sam & Max Save the World

Samurai Shodown II

Scarygirl

Scrap Metal

ScreamRide

Sega Bass Fishing

Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.

Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe

Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World

Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage

Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & Earl

Shadow Assault/Tenchu

Shadow Complex

Shadowrun

Shadows of the Damned

Shank 2

Shinobi

Shotest Shogi

Shred Nebula

Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution

Silent Hill: Downpour

Skate 3

Skullgirls

Skydive

Slender: The Arrival

Small Arms

Soltrio Solitaire

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sonic & Knuckles

Sonic CD

Sonic the Fighters

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode 1

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II

Soul Calibur

Soul Calibur II HD

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Ark

Space Giraffe

Space Invaders Infitiy Gene

Spelunky

Splosion Man

SSX

Stacking

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

STEINS;GATE 比翼恋理のだーりん

STEINS;GATE 線形拘束のフェノグラム (Disc Only)

STEINS;GATE(オリジナル版)

Strania

Street Fighter IV

Stuntman: Ignition

Super Contra

Super Meat Boy

Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition

Supreme Commander 2

Syberia

Tekken 6

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Texas Hold 'Em

The Cave

The King of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match

The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match

The Maw

The Orange Box

The Splatters

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Michonne

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

Ticket to Ride

TimeShift

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2

Torchlight

Tour de France 2009

Tour de France 2011

Tower Bloxx Deluxe

Toy Soldiers

Toy Soldiers: Cold War

Toy Story 3

Trials HD

Triggerheart Exelica

Trine 2

Tron: Evolution

Ugly Americans: Apocalyspegeddon

Unbound Saga

Undertow

Virtua Fighter 2

Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown

Virtual-On (Japan Only)

Viva Piñata

Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise

Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3

Wolfenstein 3D

Word Puzzle

XCOM: Enemy Unknown

XCOM: Enemy Within

Zuma

Zuma's Revenge!

If there are any games missing from the list that you'd like to see, you can let Microsoft know at the Xbox Feedback forums.