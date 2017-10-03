Here's Every Xbox 360 Game You Can Play on Xbox One

Thanks to backward compatibility, your Xbox One library is a whole lot bigger than it used to be. More than 300 Xbox 360 games are playable on Microsoft's latest system, from indie darlings such as Shadow Complex and Braid to huge hits such as Mass Effect and Borderlands.
The list of compatible Xbox 360 games runs the gamut from digital-only games and retro remakes to major blockbusters such as Red Dead Redemption, Fallout 3, Dark Souls, Call of Duty: Black Ops and the entire Gears of War series. Microsoft has been adding new games to the list as often as multiple times a week.
You can access your digital 360 games from Xbox One's "My Games and Apps" menu, and play your disc-based games by simply putting them in your Xbox One. You can easily transfer your Xbox 360 saves to Xbox One via cloud storage.
Here's the full list of every Xbox 360 game you can play on Xbox One right now. If you're looking for our favorites out of this bunch, check out our roundup of the best Xbox 360 games to play on Xbox One.
Backward-Compatible Xbox 360 Games
- 3D Ultra Minigolf
- 3D Ultra Minigolf
- A Kingdom for Keflings
- A World of Keflings
- Aegis Wing
- Age of Booty
- Alan Wake
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare
- Alaskan Adventures
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien Hominid HD
- Altered Beast
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Aqua
- Arkanoid Live!
- Army of Two
- Assassin's Creed
- Assassin's Creed II
- Assassin’s Creed III
- Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
- Assassin's Creed Revelations
- Assassin's Creed Rogue
- Assault Heroes 2
- Asteroids & Deluxe
- Astropop
- Babel Rising
- Band of Bugs
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- Banjo-Tooie
- Batman: Arkham Origins (Disc Only)
- BattleBlock Theater
- Battlefield 3 (Disc Only)
- Battlefield: Bad Company
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Battlestations: Midway
- Bayonetta
- Beat'n Groovy
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Bellator: MMA Onslaught
- Beyond Good & Evil HD
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- BioShock
- BioShock 2
- BioShock Infinite
- Blazing Angels
- Blood Knights
- Blood of the Werewolf
- Bloodforge
- BloodRayne: Betrayal
- Blue Dragon (disc only)
- Bomberman Battlefest
- Boom Boom Rocket
- Borderlands
- Borderlands 2
- Bound by Flame
- Braid
- Brain Challenge
- Bullet Soul
- Bullet Soul-Infinite Burst
- Bully Scholarship Edition
- Burnout Paradise
- Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013
- Cabela’s Hunting Expeditions
- Cabela’s Survival: SoK
- Call of Duty 2
- Call of Duty 3
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- Call of Duty: Black Ops
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II
- Call of Duty: Ghosts
- Call of Duty: World at War
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet
- Carcassonne
- Cars 2: The Video Game
- Castle Crashers
- Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
- CastleStorm
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Catherine
- Centipede & Millipede
- CLANNAD (Japan only)
- Comic Jumper
- Comix Zone
- Commanders: Attack
- Condemned: Criminal Origins
- Contra
- Costume Quest 2
- Counter-Strike: GO
- Crazy Taxi
- Crystal Defenders
- Crystal Quest
- Cyber Troopers Virtual On Oratorio Tangram
- Dark Souls
- Dark Void
- Darksiders
- Darksiders II
- Daytona USA
- de Blob 2
- Dead Rising 2: Case West
- Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Dead Space Ignition
- Deadliest Warrior
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deathspank T.O.V.
- Defense Grid: The Awakening
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut
- Dig Dug
- DiRT 3
- DiRT Showdown
- Discs of Tron
- Disney Bolt
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Domino Master
- Doom
- Doom II
- Doom 3: BFG Edition (disc only)
- Doritos Crash Course
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon's Lair
- DuckTales: Remastered
- Duke Nukem Manhattan Project
- Dungeon Siege III
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
- E4
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon
- Earthworm Jim HD
- Eat Lead
- EnclevermentExperiment
- Escape Dead Island
- F1 2014
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 3
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2: Shipwreck Showdown
- Fighting Vipers
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Flashback
- Flock!
- Forza Horizon
- Foul Play
- Fret Nice
- Frogger
- Frogger 2
- Frontlines: Fuel of War
- FunTown Mahjong
- Galaga
- Galaga Legions
- Galaga Legions DX
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Gatling Gears
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgement
- Geometry Wars Evolved
- Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- Gin Rummy
- Go! Go! Break Steady
- Golden Axe
- Golf: Tee It Up!
- Grid 2
- Gripshift
- Grand Theft Auto IV
- Guardian Heroes
- Gunstar Heroes
- Guwange
- Gyromancer
- GYRUSS
- Half-Minute Hero - Super Mega Neo Climax
- Halo 3
- Halo 3: ODST Campaign Edition
- Halo 4
- Halo: Combat Evolved (Disc Only)
- Halo: Reach
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo Wars
- Hard Corps: Uprising
- Hardwood Backgammon
- Hardwood Hearts
- Hardwood Spades
- Harms Way
- Haunted House
- Heavy Weapon
- Hexic 2
- Hexic HD
- Hitman: Absolution
- Hitman: Sniper Challenge
- Hydro Thunder
- I Am Alive
- Ikaruga
- ilomilo
- Injustice: Gods Among Us (and disc-only Ultimate Edition)
- Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
- Interpol
- Iron Brigade
- Jeremy McGrath's Offroad
- Jet Set Radio
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Joe Danger Special Edition
- Joust
- Joy Ride Turbo
- JUJU
- Jurassic Park: The Game
- Just Cause 2
- Kameo: Elements of Power
- Kane & Lynch 2
- Killer is Dead
- Lazy Raiders
- Left 4 Dead
- Left 4 Dead 2
- LEGO Batman
- LEGO Indiana Jones
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Limbo
- Lode Runner
- Lost Odyssey (disc only)
- Lumines Live!
- Luxor 2
- Mad Tracks
- Madballs Babo: Invasion
- Magic 2012
- Mars: War Logs
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2 (disc only)
- Mass Effect 3 (disc only)
- Matt Hazard: BBB
- Medal of Honor Airborne
- Meet the Robinsons
- Mega Man 10
- Mega Man 9
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengence
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug XX
- Midway Arcade Origins
- Might & Magic Clash of Heroes
- Military Madness
- Mirror's Edge
- Missile Command
- MOH Airborne
- Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine
- Monday Night Combat
- Monkey Island: Special Edition
- Monkey Island 2: Special Edition
- Monopoly Deal
- Monopoly Plus
- Moon Diver
- Motocross Madness
- Mr. Driller Online
- Ms. Pac-Man
- Ms. Splosion Man
- Mutant Blobs Attack!!!
- Mutant Storm Empire
- MX vs. ATV Reflex
- N+
- NBA Jam: On Fire Edition
- Neo Geo Battle Coliseum
- New Rally-X
- Nights into Dreams
- Nin2-Jump
- Oblivion
- Of Orcs and Men
- OFP: Red River (disc only, except Japan)
- Omega Five
- Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
- Outland
- Pac-Man
- Pac-Man Museum
- Pac-Man: Championship Edition
- Pac-Man: Championship Edition DX+
- Peggle
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
- Pinball FX
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Poker Smash
- Portal 2
- Portal: Still Alive
- Prince of Persia
- Pure (disc only)
- Putty Squad
- Puzzle Quest
- Puzzle Quest 2
- Puzzle Quest Galactrix
- Puzzlegeddon
- Qix++
- Quantum Conundrum
- Radiant Silvergun
- Rage (disc only)
- Raiden IV
- Raskulls
- Rayman 3 HD
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Faction: Armageddon
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds
- RoboBlitz
- Rocket Knight
- R-Type Dimensions
- Runner 2
- Sacred 3
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row IV
- Saints Row: The Third
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space
- Sam & Max Save the World
- Samurai Shodown II
- Scarygirl
- Scrap Metal
- ScreamRide
- Sega Bass Fishing
- Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
- Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
- Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
- Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
- Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & Earl
- Shadow Assault/Tenchu
- Shadow Complex
- Shadowrun
- Shadows of the Damned
- Shank 2
- Shinobi
- Shotest Shogi
- Shred Nebula
- Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution
- Silent Hill: Downpour
- Skate 3
- Skullgirls
- Skydive
- Slender: The Arrival
- Small Arms
- Soltrio Solitaire
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
- Sonic & Knuckles
- Sonic CD
- Sonic the Fighters
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode 1
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II
- Soul Calibur
- Soul Calibur II HD
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Ark
- Space Giraffe
- Space Invaders Infitiy Gene
- Spelunky
- Splosion Man
- SSX
- Stacking
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
- STEINS;GATE 比翼恋理のだーりん
- STEINS;GATE 線形拘束のフェノグラム (Disc Only)
- STEINS;GATE(オリジナル版)
- Strania
- Street Fighter IV
- Stuntman: Ignition
- Super Contra
- Super Meat Boy
- Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition
- Supreme Commander 2
- Syberia
- Tekken 6
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- Texas Hold 'Em
- The Cave
- The King of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match
- The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match
- The Maw
- The Orange Box
- The Splatters
- The Walking Dead
- The Walking Dead: Michonne
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
- Ticket to Ride
- TimeShift
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2
- Torchlight
- Tour de France 2009
- Tour de France 2011
- Tower Bloxx Deluxe
- Toy Soldiers
- Toy Soldiers: Cold War
- Toy Story 3
- Trials HD
- Triggerheart Exelica
- Trine 2
- Tron: Evolution
- Ugly Americans: Apocalyspegeddon
- Unbound Saga
- Undertow
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown
- Virtual-On (Japan Only)
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise
- Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Word Puzzle
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- Zuma
- Zuma's Revenge!
If there are any games missing from the list that you'd like to see, you can let Microsoft know at the Xbox Feedback forums.