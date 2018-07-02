OnePlus 6 Red Looks Gorgeous, Coming July 10

The OnePlus 6 made a heck of an impression in our review, but this new model looks even better than the Mirror Black model we tested.
OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus Red will go on sale July 10 and will cost $579. That’s $50 more than the starting price for the Mirror Black model, but you also get a jump in RAM from 6GB to 8GB and a boost in storage from 64GB to 128GB.
The OnePlus 6 Red sports a metallic red shimmer and features a fingerprint sensor with a red, mirror-like finish. This is designed to complement the camera lens, which is rimmed in silver.
OnePlus says that it takes six panels of glass to create the back of this phone, and the company has added an anti-reflective layer in order to allow more light to reach the bottom layers before being reflective. There’s even a translucent orange layer in there.
In our review of the OnePlus 6, we appreciated the phone’s sheer speed, gorgeous 6.28-inch OLED display and intuitive gestures for navigating the interface. However, some may find the phone a little too large, and it doesn’t work on Sprint or Verizon.
If you're not a fan of Red or Mirror Black, you can also get the phone in Silk White or Midnight Black.