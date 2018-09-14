New NES Controllers for Switch Are a Must For Classic Gaming

Rejoice, lovers of classic Nintendo Entertaiment System games!

Soon you will be able to play Mario, Metroid, and Zelda as The Almighty and Wise Creator intended it: with a pair of official NES gamepads for the Switch.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

These Nintendo Switch retro gamepads are everything you expect them to be. The package includes two controllers in the colors of the classic NES. In Japan, however, they will get the original Famicon console palette: adzuki red, black, and gold.

The gamepads are wireless, of course, and they come with an internal battery. To recharge them you only have to slot them on the sides of your Switch, just like you usually do with the Joy-Cons.

You will be able to get yours in time for the holiday season: you can preorder them starting on September 18 from the Switch Online webpage, with an expected “December 2018” delivery.

The two-unit pack costs $60, but there is one caveat: it’s a Nintendo Switch Online service exclusive. You will need to subscribe for $20 a year, and you can only buy one set per subscription.

Given that the service comes with 20 classic NES games to run in the excellent Switch emulator — including Mario Bros, Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 3, Double Dragon, Ghosts’n Goblins, Donkey Kong, and The Legend of Zelda, with Metroid coming in November — this is a deal that many won't be able to resist.