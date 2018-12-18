You Will Be Able to Buy LG’s Amazing Rollable TV in 2019 (Report)

LG’s rollable TV will be available for purchase in 2019, according to an anonymous source.

Speaking to Bloomberg, a ‘person familiar with the matter’ said that the OLED TVs will be available for purchase in 2019. It's hoped that these sets will help turn around the South Korean company, which has had problems competing with Chinese rivals and price drops.

LG Display showed off a prototype version of the rollable OLED display at CES 2018, and Tom’s Guide checked out the TV at the time. In a nutshell, the tech’s really cool, but there was a question of sound: the TV doesn’t come with speakers built in, so it would either have to have a soundbar built in the base, like LG’s Signature OLED W series does, or you’d need your own.

A consumer-ready version of the rollable TV was already due to appear at CES 2019, but this news is the first sign we’ve had that actually buying such a screen in 2019 is a possibility.

The individual interviewed by Bloomberg also said we might see a 5G LG phone revealed at Feb 2019’s Mobile World Congress, which would almost certainly be the handset it’s working on with the help of US carrier Sprint.

We previously reported that LG will be bringing a foldable smartphone to the 2019 edition of the expo alongside the rollable TV. While other anonymous sources speaking to Bloomberg don’t reference this information, they say that LG had no plans for launching foldable phones next year, as the company’s skeptical of how strong the demand for these handsets would be.