LG Nuclun CPU Challenges Snapdragon, Powers New Phablet

LG smartphones have long ran on third-party processors like Qualcomm's Snapdragon, but the Korean handset maker is cutting out the middleman. The company today (Oct. 24) announced the LG Nuclun, an in-house, octa-core processor that powers the new LG G3 Screen phablet and could switch up LG's smartphone strategy going forward.

Built using ARM big.LITTLE technology (which helps optimize multitasking), the Nuclun employs four 1.5-GHz cores for demanding tasks and packs an additional four 1.2-GHz cores for more basic ones. According to LG, Nuclun can optimize the number of active cores for faster performance or longer battery life. Nuclun supports next-generation 4G LTE networks, meaning you'll be able to get download speeds of up to 225 MBps.

Nuclun makes its debut on the Korea-exclusive LG G3 Screen, a 5.9-inch phablet with a full HD display and a 13-MP rear camera with optical image stabilization. LG has yet to announce any stateside-bound Nuclun devices, but the company did note in a statement that the CPU will "give us greater flexibility in our mobile strategy going forward."

The announcement of Nuclun has led to speculation that future LG flagships, such as a potential LG G4, will ditch Snapdragon in favor of LG's homebrewed CPU. It remains to be seen whether or not this will make the G4 more powerful than future phones from Samsung, Google and HTC, but it will certainly help LG's handsets stand out among tech spec enthusiasts.

Source: LG

