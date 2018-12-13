Star Wars AR Kit Just Dropped to $50

Looking for Star Wars gift ideas for adults and kids alike? If so, your search ends now. This next deal is your ticket to scoring a high end Star Wars gift for a fraction of the cost.



Currently, the Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges Smartphone Powered AR Kit is on sale for $49.99 at Newegg. Normally $130, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this kit since Black Friday when Amazon and Walmart sold it for the same price. It also beats Amazon's current sale price by $35.

The bundle includes a Mirage AR headset, tracking beacon, and a replica lightsaber controller, made famous by Star Wars movies. Smartphone-powered, this AR experience kit offers broad range compatibility with more than 15 devices including the iPhone X, iPhone 8/Plus, iPhone 7/Plus, Galaxy 8, Pixel, Xperia XZ1, and more.

The free Star Wars: Jedi Challenges companion app lets you choose from three game modes, Lightsaber Battles, Holochess, and Strategic Combat. You can progress through levels across six planets, use skills and a team to defeat opponents, and recreates battles from the Star Wars saga. What's more, the app's new update enables multi-player Lightsaber duels for a unique experience every time you play.



In our review, we rated it a 4 out of 5 and its gameplay comes as close to having a true lightsaber battle as it can get.

