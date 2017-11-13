iPhone X Owners Experiencing Crackling Audio

Some iPhone X owners are noticing a troubling issue with their new phones: "crackling" audio.

Users on Reddit and Twitter are suggesting that the speakers have the issue primarily at 100 percent volume, and some believe to have isolated it to the front-facing earpiece.



(Image credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide)

MacRumors, which originally reported the news, didn't have the problem. Tom's Guide is currently testing its two phones to see if we can reproduce the error, which appears to be limited to only a small number of devices.

The crackling occurs during all kinds of playback, including music, though many reports have said its especially bad during phone calls at maximum volume.

A number of users on Reddit suggested that they were able to bring in their phones for replacement units that didn't have the issue. There doesn't appear to be any correlation between different configurations of the iPhone X.

Apple faced a similar problem very recently with the iPhone 8, which also had crackling or buzzing audio. The company swiftly issued a software fix in iOS 11.0.2 that eliminated the issue.

We've reached out to Apple to see if it has any plans to acknowledge or solve the issue, which appears to be limited in scope, and will update if we hear back.