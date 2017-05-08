New iPhone 8 Release Date Rumor Is a Big Relief

The iPhone 8 is one of Apple's most anticipated products ever, which is why recent rumors of a delayed launch to 2018 caused a big stir.

(Image credit: iPhone 8 concept. Credit: Benjamin Geskin)

However, those hoping to have Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone in their hands this year shouldn't give up hope. According to a new report, both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s and 7s Plus are being manufactured on schedule to hit their expected Fall 2017 launch window.

Citing China's Economic Daily News, Digitimes reports that the three new iPhone models will be unveiled in September and released in October. While this would represent a slight delay in Apple's typical release schedule (new iPhones usually hit shelves by late September), it's certainly less severe than having to wait until 2018.

Last week, a research note from Deutsche Bank suggested that Apple was having supply chain issues that would push the iPhone 8 into early next year. However, according to the Economic Daily News, production for Apple's new handsets will start ramping up in June in order to get the new wave of iPhones ready for this fall.

Most iPhone 8 rumors point to a major design overhaul for Apple's 10th-anniversary handset, which could sport a stainless steel body, a bezel-less OLED display, and a new, vertically-oriented dual-lens camera. We're expecting an official unveiling this September, though there's an outside chance the phone could make an early appearance at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June.