iPhone 7 Reportedly Benchmarked: Is it Really This Fast?

An alleged iPhone 7's A10 chip has been tested using Geekbench, and if the results are true it could be the fastest phone in the land.

The iPhone 7 may note be getting a new design or a fancy OLED display, but it could very well be the fastest phone in the world when it launches in September.

MacRumors has obtained a screenshot of an alleged iPhone 7 test result using the Geekbench performance benchmark, and the device posted a multi-core score of 6,430. This is with a reported 2.37-GHz dual-core A10 chip and 3GB of RAM.

If accurate, that score smokes the Snapdragon 820-powered Galaxy S7 (5,498) and the previous iPhone 6s (4,385). The iPhone 7 would also beat the OnePlus 3, whose 6GB of RAM helped it notch an impressive 5,554 in the same test.

To put the iPhone 7's performance in perspective, it's Geekbench score would narrowly beat the Dell XPS 13 laptop, which packs a 6th-gen 2.3-GHz Intel Core i5-6200U processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB PCIe x4 (aka NVME) SSD. That's fast.

Apple has never relied on speeds and feeds to sell its phones, so it will be interesting to see how the iPhone 7 will leverage this supposed power boost. Expect demos of seriously powerful gaming, video editing and/or productivity apps at the early Sept. launch event. The new iPhone is expected to go on sale Sept. 16.

Based on previous reports, both the 4.7-inch iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus should pack the same potent A10 chip, but the Plus will likely add a dual-lens camera for better photos and perhaps a Smart Connector for snapping on various accessories.

Is phone speed important to you when buying? Sound off in the comments.