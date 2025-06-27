Not a typo! iPhone 16e is just $99 right now with this amazing deal

I’ve always been a fan of the iPhone SE series, having made the original and iPhone SE 2 as my main drivers, but that all changed with the fourth generation model. Despite being the cheapest one in the current lineup, I’m still not convinced that the iPhone 16e offers good value at $599 — so much so that I tell friends and family to go with the iPhone 16 instead.

Well, that all changes right now because Boost Mobile’s offering the iPhone 16e for $99 and that’s the kind of cost I would gladly pay for this phone. This comes out to be an 83% off instant discount and I think it’s hard to pass up on. In order to get this generous offer from Boost Mobile, you’ll need to activate it on its $60/month unlimited plan.

Apple iPhone 16e: was $599 now $99 at boost mobile Now this is what the iPhone 16e should cost. Boost Mobile's making the cheapest iPhone even cheaper ahead of Prime Day 2025 by bringing its price down to $99 when you start new service and commit to its $60/month unlimited plan.

At $99, the iPhone 16e can’t be beat and now widens its gap over the iPhone 16. Even though it has one of the simplest camera systems around, I said in my iPhone 16e review that the single 48MP camera on the back of the phone offers excellent performance for all sorts of conditions. I’m particularly surprised by its low light performance, which is a huge improvement over the previous iPhone SE (2022).

Another thing you should know about the iPhone 16e is that it has the same Apple Intelligence features as the rest of the iPhone 16 models. In fact, I’m able to access Visual Intelligence via the Action Button to search stuff with the camera. Additionally, it’s poised to get all the new iOS 26 features when the software update rolls out later this year — like the new Liquid Glass material design, Live Translation, new Camera app, and more.

It’s also powered by the same A18 chip found in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, so its just as responsive with most things. This also helps out in the battery life department, where the iPhone 16e achieves a time of 12 hours and 41 minutes on Tom’s Guide’s battery benchmark test — and that’s a huge improvement over the 7 hours and 38 minutes achieved by the iPhone SE (2022).

The only thing I think you’ll need to think about is whether or not Boost Mobile’s $60/month unlimited plan is within your budget. I know it’s up there compared to rivals like Visible and Mint Mobile, but this plan gets you 50GB of premium data per month — so you’re getting the fastest speeds and priority when there’s a lot of network congestion. After 12 months, you’ll be able to get the iPhone 16e unlocked, so that it can be used on any carrier. Now that's a deal you won't find on Prime Day.