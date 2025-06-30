Total Wireless deal knocks $300 off iPhone 16e — here's how to get it

The holiday weekend is almost here and if you're shopping for a budget phone, Total Wireless is offering a killer 4th of July sale on Apple's iPhone 16e.

For a limited time, Total Wireless has the iPhone 16e on sale for $299. You'll need to opt for a Total 5G+ plan and switch from a carrier to get this price, but it's the best iPhone 16e deal I've seen to date.

Apple iPhone 16e: was $599 now $299 at Total Wireless Priced at $599, the iPhone 16e is Apple's newest iPhone. Although it's pricier than the $429 iPhone SE (2022), the iPhone 16e packs a stronger punch. You get a larger 6.1-inch OLED display (2532 x 1170), A18 CPU, 128GB of storage, 12MP (f/1.9) front camera, and a 48MP rear camera with 2x in-sensor zoom (f/1.6). Additionally, the iPhone 16e supports Apple Intelligence. In our iPhone 16e review, we said it's a new breed of iPhone taking some of the best parts about a modern iPhone, but offering them at slightly lower cost. Select a 2-month 5G or 2-month Total 5G+ plan and switch from a competing carrier to get this deal.

Total Wireless is one of the best prepaid phone plans we've tested. It's part of Verizon's portfolio of prepaid brands and we especially like it for its budget-friendly family plans.

The iPhone 16e costs $170 more than the iPhone SE (2022), which started at $429. However, the iPhone 16e sports a much larger 6.1-inch display and faster A18 chipset. (It's the same CPU powering the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus).

Other noteworthy upgrades include a Face ID notch and a full-screen design with gesture-based navigation. Unfortunately, there's no Dynamic Island nor is there a Camera Control key, but the iPhone 16e does have an Action button like the iPhone 16.

Another added bonus is that it supports iOS 18 features, including Apple Intelligence. That means you don't have to spend $799 or more to get a modern iPhone experience. At today's lower price of $299, it's a killer deal.