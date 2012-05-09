iBamboo Speaker Amplifies Sound Without Using Electricity

Designed by Etsy user Anatoliy Omelchenko, the iBamboo speaker offers iPhone/iPod touch owners a chance to give their tiny little phone speakers an electricity-free boost. All you have to do is slip your phone into the hole on the top and press play, no need to worry about plugging any wires in or charging any batteries.

Created out of real bamboo, iBamboo uses the properties of sound resonance to amplify the volume of the iPhone. Although it won't be as effective as traditional speakers, iBamboo provides a stereo-like effect with a noticeable bump in volume whenever you need a small boost on the go. The device sells for $25 and can be ordered directly from the iBamboo website, though it is currently out of stock.