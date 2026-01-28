<a id="elk-0db9a5d1-d699-4c94-9e99-4e7744d242c5"></a><h2 id="meta-s-stock-is-down-2">Meta's stock is down</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="0b96abc8-ed2e-42a2-a1c1-84fb8741d204"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:762px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.17%;"><img id="VBG8LmenhK9wgfdJQZWNC8" name="meta" alt="meta ai" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/VBG8LmenhK9wgfdJQZWNC8.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="762" height="428" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Shutterstock)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="303bc149-1a88-46d1-b850-b9bf528daf5e">Meta's last earnings call was in October 2025 where the company reported its Q3 income and expenses. Apparently, Wall Street didn't like what it heard, as the company's stock is down 12% overall since then.</p><p>According to the latest reports, investors have raised concerns about the social media giant&rsquo;s massive amount of spending. Essentially, Meta is spending a lot of money, and the company said it expects 2026 capital expenditure growth to be &ldquo;notably larger," which means it plans to spend even more.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>