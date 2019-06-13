How to Watch the US Open Online: Live Stream Options

The U.S. Open is one of the most exciting golfing events of the year. And now that the tournament is underway from Pebble Beach in California, you've got plenty of options for watching the U.S. Open live stream.



(Image credit: Ross Kinnaird/Getty)

Both Tiger Woods, who won the Masters, and Brooks Koepka, who is coming off a victory at the PGA Championship and has won three of golf’s last five Majors including last year's tournament, are among the field of 156 golfers trying to earn the U.S. Open title.

Want to catch the tournament? There are plenty of ways to live stream the U.S. Open between now and the final round on June 16. From standard TV to your favorite streaming services, if you’re ready to watch what promises to be a compelling golf event this weekend, here’s how to do it:

When does the U.S. Open air? And when does Tiger Woods tee off?

The 2019 U.S. Open began today (June 13) at Pebble Beach, with the first group teeing off earlier this morning. The last group will tee off at 5:42 p.m. ET So suffice it to say that there will be plenty of golf to watch.

Note that Tiger Woods is scheduled to tee off at 5:09 pm ET on Thursday.

Actual televised coverage of the U.S. Open is underway as well, lasting until 10:30 p.m. Friday's second round will follow the same schedule — coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET and runs until 10:30 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, coverage begins at noon ET and will end at 10 p.m.

Which channel can I watch the U.S. Open on?

Fox has the broadcast rights to the U.S. Open this year, but it will be splitting its broadcasts between FS1 and its flagship network Fox.

On Thursday and Friday, coverage between 12:30 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. will be on FS1. At 7:30 p.m. ET, coverage will pick up on Fox and run until 10:30 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday, Fox will start covering the U.S. Open at noon and keep it going until 10 p.m. ET. FS1 won’t have any U.S. Open coverage those days. And Fox’s coverage of the final round of the tournament on Sunday begins at 2 p.m. ET.

How do I use a VPN to watch the U.S. Open?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss any part of the tournament, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the U.S. Open as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

Here are three VPN options worth considering should you need them to follow the NBA playoffs.

ExpressVPN: Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordVPN: Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.99/month for a three-year contract, uses 2048-bit encryption, and makes it easy to use streaming services.

IPVanish: Costing $6.49 per month for a one-year contract, IPVanish lets you have up to 10 simultaneous connections, and works on Mac, Windows, Android and iOS. We also like the level of tech support available.



How can I stream the U.S. Open with a cable or satellite subscription?

If you already subscribe to your local cable or satellite provider, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding ways to stream the U.S. Open.

First up, you can head over to FoxSports.com and choose the Live link to watch all four days of the tournament in your browser. Fox Sports also has a streaming app, called Fox Sports Go, that will let you stream the U.S. Open live to your set-top boxes and other devices. In other words, with help from Fox’s streaming services, you shouldn’t have any problem watching the tournament live from the device of your choosing.

How can I stream the U.S. Open without a cable or satellite subscription?

There are plenty of ways to watch the U.S. Open live without a cable or satellite subscription. And although many of them are your usual suspects, there’s one specific to the U.S. Open that will let you watch the tournament live.

In addition to streaming the tournament live on Fox’s services, the U.S. Open will be available on USOpen.com. So, from the browser, you can head over to the official U.S. Open website and stream the tournament with ease, with or without a cable or satellite subscription. The U.S. Open’s site will air specific holes and follow specific groups.

For more complete coverage, you’ll need to turn to a streaming service, particularly one that offers Fox and FS1. (Not all streaming services have your local Fox affiliate, so double-check that it’s available before you commit.)

DirecTV Now: DirecTV Now is a handy streaming service that includes a variety of channels in its entry-level tier, including Fox and FS1. It starts at $50 per month for 45 channels, including HBO.

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's Live TV package will set you back $45 per month for 60 channels. (FS1 and Fox are part of that mix.) Best of all, you can record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR.

FuboTV: FuboTV offers a nice selection of sports content — including Fox and FS1 — as well as standard content across genres. It costs $55 per month, and you can add on a DVR function for $10 per month.

Playstation Vue: With a $45-a-month PlayStation Vue subscription, you can stream Fox and FS1 through the service’s Access tier, which is the entry-level package from PlayStation.

SlingTV: Forget about Fox — Sling doesn’t include local channels, so you’ll need an HDTV antenna to watch weekend coverage of the U.S. Open. But the service’s Blue tier does include FS1, and a current promotion is knocking 40% off the normal $25 monthly rate, so you’d just pay $15 for SlingTV.

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels that make it easy to watch the programming you want. YouTube TV also features unlimited cloud DVR storage, so you can watch the tournament at a later date.