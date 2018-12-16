Tonight is the night.

Alvarez Fielding, New York, USA - 17 Oct 2018. Canelo Alvarez, Rocky Fielding. Boxers Canelo Alvarez, left, and Rocky Fielding pose for photos at Madison Square Garden in New York, . They are to meet in a 12-round, super middleweight bout on Dec. 15, 2018

Live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, Canelo Alvarez will face off against 31-year-old Englishman Rocky Fielding. The fight could be a crowning of sorts for Canelo, who is looking to take Fielding's WBA super middleweight championship belt. Fielding is hoping that he can play spoiler.

Here’s how you can livestream the Canelo versus Fielding fight. Learn where you can watch it, what it'll cost and on what devices you can check it out.

Watch the Canelo vs. Fielding fight anywhere with a VPN

If you live somewhere the fight isn’t being livestreamed, you can use a VPN to connect to a country that does have the stream. A VPN enables you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a different location.

VPNs can also boost your online privacy, as the encryption the services use hides your details. We've tested all of the top VPN services, and these are our top picks:

Private Internet Access: PIA has performed the best in our network tests and is the cheapest full-fledged VPN service we've tried, starting at just $2.91 per month. Windscribe: The standout feature is a very generous free service that gives you up to 10GB per month.

Note that we do not endorse using a VPN to circumvent borders or other copy protections to access content.

MORE: Best Free VPN Services

How to livestream Canelo vs. Fielding in the U.S.

Earlier this year, Canelo signed a deal with a streaming service called DAZN to exclusively carry his next 11 fights, including the fight against Fielding.

DAZN costs $9.99 per month, but includes a free month, so you can try it out before you commit. You can cancel your service at any time.

So, yes, you can watch the Canelo-Fielding fight for free. You can also access on-demand content and watch playback of fights that have already aired.

According to the company, DAZN will stream more than 100 "Fight Nights" per year, including everything from a fight's undercard to its main event.

Which devices can I watch the fight on?

DAZN is available on the following devices:

Roku

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV Stick

LG TV

Vizio SmartCast TV

Android phones and tablets

Apple iPhone

Apple iPad

Apple iPod Touch

Chrome

Firefox

Safari

Edge

Internet Explorer

Opera

Xbox One S

Xbox One X

PlayStation 4

What time does the Canelo-Fielding fight begin?

The stream to watch the Canelo-Fielding fight kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. It's hard to say exactly when those two boxers will step into the ring, since there are three fights ahead of the main event. But plan on tuning in around 11 p.m. ET.

What other fights will be held?

In addition to the main event, here's a look at the other bouts on the main card and the undercard:

Tevin Farmer vs. Francisco Fonseca

David Lemieux vs. Tureano Johnson

Vergil Ortiz vs. TBA

Sadam Ali vs. Mauricio Herrera

Katie Taylor vs. Eva Wahlstrom

Can I get the fight on my cable or satellite TV service?

If you're in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland or Italy, you're out of luck. DAZN has exclusive access to the fight in those countries, so traditional boxing heavyweights like Showtime or ESPN will be out of luck here.

In the U.K., however, you’ll be able to watch the fight if you’re a Sky Sports customer. The event will be played live on Sky Sports Action and the Sky Go app available on smartphones and tablets. If you don't already subscribe to Sky Sports, you can purchase a one-off pass for the fight on NOW TV for £7.99 (about $10).

In Mexico and some other Latin American countries, you can watch the fight live on the Space cable and satellite channel. The Mexican TV Azteca and Televisa networks will be broadcasting the fight with a 15-minute delay.

What about pay-per-view?

There's no pay-per-view option for this fight in the U.S., Canada or the U.K., but it's being offered by Foxtel in Australia for AU$49.95.

Can I watch the fight in the U.K. or overseas?

As discussed, the event will be readily accessible in the U.K. via Sky Sports. It won't, however, be readily accessible in other countries around the world, which means you'll need a workaround like a VPN.

Credit: Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock