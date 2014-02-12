New 'BioShock Infinite' DLC Video Debuts at Critics' Awards Show

A new behind-the-scenes video for "BioShock Infinite: Burial at Sea Episode 2" debuted at the New York Videogame Critics Circle Awards ceremony last night (Feb. 11).

The video showed gameplay clips from the point of view of Elizabeth, previously been a supporting non-player character in the game, and featured interviews with the game's creative director Ken Levine, as well as voice actors Troy Baker, Courtnee Draper and Kimberly Brooks.

"BioShock Infinite: Burial At Sea Episode 2" will be available as downloadable content on March 25.

At the awards ceremony, which took place on the Brooklyn campus of the New York University Polytechnic Institute of Engineering, "BioShock Infinite" also took home the award for Best Music in a Game for 2013, and was nominated in the Best Writing, Best World, Best Acting and Best Game categories.

The night's other winners included "The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds" for best handheld game, "Ridiculous Fishing" for best mobile game, "Gone Home" for best indie game, "Grand Theft Auto V" for best in-game world and Steven Ogg, for his performance as Trevor in "Grand Theft Auto V," for best acting.

Finally, "The Last of Us" took home the award for best overall game.

The New York Videogame Critics Circle is a group of video-game writers, journalists and critics based in the greater New York City area. The full awards show, which also featured Emmy-winning comedy writer Daniel Radosh, acclaimed novelist Rick Moody, '70s punk legend Handsome Dick Manitoba and the band Future Folk, is available from the NYU Game Center's TwitchTV channel.

