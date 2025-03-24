Huge Amazon Echo sale live from $29 — 11 smart home deals I'm shopping now

Amazon's Echo speakers are among the best smart speakers we've tested. The same can be said for Echo Show devices, which we consider the best smart displays on the market. Fortunately, Amazon is discounting these smart home must-haves ahead of the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

Right now, Amazon's sale is knocking up to 30% off tons of Echo devices. The cheapest of the bunch is the Echo Pop on sale for $29 at Amazon, and we love its compact design and solid audio quality. If you want a bit more functionality, you can grab the Echo Dot for $39 at Amazon. This one has even better sound and comes with a built-in temperature sensor and Eero Wi-Fi extender.

Below, I've rounded up all the best deals on Echo Dots, Echo Shows and other Amazon devices. Plus, see our Amazon promo codes coverage, as well as my favorite Apple deals on Amazon.

Best Amazon Echo Deals

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39 now $29 at Amazon Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The front-facing speaker delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.

Echo Pop Kids: was $49 now $34 at Amazon This edition of the Echo Pop comes with parental controls and six months of Amazon Kids Plus. Little ones can enjoy child-friendly music, audiobooks, Alexa skills and more. The Echo Pop Kids comes in Disney Princess and Marvel designs.

Echo Buds: was $49 now $34 at Amazon These true wireless earbuds offer crisp audio, dual microphones, and an semi-in-design that helps reduce outside noise. These buds are rated for up to five hours battery, which can be boosted to 20 hours via the included charging case. They are also Alexa-compatible and sport customizable tap controls for quickly changing tracks or adjusting phone calls.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $39 at Amazon The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen): was $59 now $44 at Amazon The Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) comes adorned with either an owl or dragon design, but otherwise has all the same features as the Echo Dot (5th Gen). You'll get access to kid-friendly Alexa skills, parental controls and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus.

Amazon Echo Spot : was $79 now $64 at Amazon The Echo Spot offers a different take on the smart screen format. As well as playing your music and podcasts hands-free, it's also great for quick glances at weather, time and notifications, with a design that fits nicely on any surface.

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $69 at Amazon The Amazon Echo Show 5 combines Alexa’s voice assistant with a 5.5-inch screen for video calls, streaming and smart home control. With its compact design, it’s a great fit for any room — and now available at $69, it’s an affordable addition to your smart home setup.

Amazon Echo Show 5 Bundle: was $100 now $71 at Amazon The Amazon Echo Show 5 includes a 5.5-inch display that'll show you everything from the weather to your video call. Integrated with Alexa, you'll be able to control different parts of your home, including the other item in this bundle to get you started — the smart color bulb. Plus, the built-in camera lets you keep an eye on your home when you're out for added security.

Echo Show 5 Kids (3rd Gen): was $99 now $74 at Amazon The Kids edition of the Echo Show 5 includes 1 year of Amazon Kids Plus, a subscription service that provides access to kid-friendly shows, books, music and more. You can also use parental controls to manage how your children use the device. Otherwise, the Echo Show 5 Kids is a great smart display that lets you make video calls to approved contacts, get help with homework, watch videos and more.