I use this $40 base to take my smart speaker everywhere

The Mission battery base cuts the cord to make my Echo Dot a portable command center

Echo Dot 5 on Mission Battery Base
(Image credit: Future)
We named the Amazon Echo Dot with clock (5th Gen) the best smart home device for most people. Its LED display is sleek, the booming speakers fill a room with rich sound, and built-in automation sensors can kick off smart home routines for under $60. I live and die by mine whether it's to ask about my plans for the day or play the latest songs through my Apple Music account. That said, I can't justify buying a speaker for each room when I live alone. 

This is where Mission's battery base comes in. I just slide my Echo Dot into this rechargeable base and leave it plugged in next to my bed like I always have. When I want to bring it to a new room I can just unplug my Echo and bring it with me. So in the mornings, I'll take it from my bedroom to my bathroom while I run my routine. After I'll take it into the kitchen to cook and back into my office. And whenever I'm doing yard work or catching a tan I can use it outside thanks to my extensive mesh Wi-Fi setup.

Right now, the Mission Echo Dot Battery Base is $40 at Amazon. Although I bought this gadget on a whim, it has become essential to my day. Now I have a powerful smart speaker anywhere with a Wi-Fi connection.

While mini Bluetooth speakers like my Bose SoundLink Micro sound fantastic, I miss having voice commands at the jump. For example, I use my Echo Dot to make calls or unlock my smart lock for a guest while I'm poolside. When you look at portable smart speakers your options are limited to the Sonos Move ($399 at Amazon) and the Bose Portable smart speaker (also $399 at Amazon).

At under $100 I get a command center that I can carry around to run all of my tasks. Mission's battery base employs a cradle design that encapsulates any rounded 4th or 5th-generation Echo Dot so that it doesn't shift around. Its open cutouts expose the light ring and speakers so you're not losing sound quality or notifications. At 4.5x4.5 inches I have no problem throwing it in my backpack to travel between friends' houses.

Echo Dot on Mission Battery base on bathroom counter

(Image credit: Future)

One important thing to note is its 2000 mAh lithium-ion battery capacity, which is rated to last five hours. Mine has survived over this estimated playtime by well over 30 minutes. Granted, I'm not blasting music for five hours straight. That's plenty for the workday and by the time I'm done jamming out I just drop it back off in my bedroom where it belongs anyway.

This little gadget has been a game-changer as someone who works from home. If you have an Echo Dot I wouldn't hesitate to nab one. 

Echo Dot in Mission battery base on bedroom counter

(Image credit: Future)

