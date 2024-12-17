Massive Echo Dot deals in Amazon's holiday sale — 5 deals I recommend buying from $17

Need a last-minute gift for the holidays? An Echo Dot is the perfect solution. These smart speakers are compact, affordable and a great present for just about anybody. If you order fast, they'll arrive before the big day!

Right now, Amazon has a sale on Echo Dots starting from $17. The cheapest of the bunch is the Echo Pop on sale for $17 at Amazon, and we love its compact design and solid audio quality. If you want a bit more functionality, you can grab the Echo Dot for $22 at Amazon. This one has even better sound and comes with a built-in temperature sensor and Eero Wi-Fi extender.

Check out the best deals on Echo Dots below. Plus, see our Amazon promo codes coverage, and the deals I'd buy from $15 in Walmart's holiday sale.

Best Amazon Echo Deals

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 at Amazon Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The front-facing speaker delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen): was $59 now $27 at Amazon The Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) comes adorned with either an owl or dragon design, but otherwise has all the same features as the Echo Dot (5th Gen). You'll get access to kid-friendly Alexa skills, parental controls and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus.