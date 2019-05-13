Get the Excellent Mohu Leaf Metro For Just $10

When it comes to TV antennas, no company comes close to matching Mohu. The manufacturer makes cord cutting easy with some of the best TV antennas you can buy.



Well, Mohu's antennas just got better. To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Mohu is taking 40% off sitewide via coupon code "Mohu10Years". (The coupon is case sensitive). That's the best sitewide sale we've ever seen from Mohu. Some noteworthy deals include:

One of the most head-turning deals in Mohu's sale is the Editor's Choice Mohu Leaf Metro for just $10.79, which is $7 off and the cheapest it's ever been. We like the Metro because it's small, easy to set up, and offers excellent reception for the price. Keep in mind, it's not amplified, so it only has a 25-mile range.

For something that'll give you broader coverage, we recommend the Editor's Choice Mohu ReLeaf for $20.99. The antenna is made of recycled material, yet it delivered the best reception we've seen to date from a nonamplified antenna. An amplified version costs $3 more, which we think is totally worth it.

Mohu's sale is likely to last through the end of the month. But with prices this good, we wouldn't wait too long before purchasing the antenna of your choice.