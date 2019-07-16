Best DSLR Cameras 2019

Best DSLR for Beginners Nikon D3500 Like its D3400 predecessor, the new Nikon D3500 is a modestly priced but well-equipped camera that takes really good pictures and is an excellent learning tool for those new to DSLRs. View Site

Best Under $1,000 Nikon D5600 While only a modest update from its predecessor, the Nikon D5600 is an excellent choice for a midlevel DSLR. View Site

Best Under $1,500 Nikon D7500 The Nikon D7500 is an advanced-enthusiast DX-format camera that impresses with its top-notch image quality and blazingly fast performance. View Site

Digital Single-Lens Reflex (DSLR) cameras have traditionally offered the best-quality images, mainly because these cameras have the largest type of image sensors. This lets you capture sharp, detailed photos, especially in low light. In addition, you can change the lens on a DSLR, from fisheye and wide angle to telephoto, which expands your creative potential. Also, because there is tremendous competition in the interchangeable-lens camera market, it's common to find great DSLR deals.

After testing dozens of DSLRs under $1,500, we found that the best DSLR for beginners is the Nikon D3500, as it offers great image quality and approachability for under $500. For photographers who want to step up, we recommend the Nikon D5600, which has a better sensor and autofocus capabilities for under $700.



You may also want to check out our best mirrorless cameras page, as they offer many of the same benefits as DSLRs. And if you're trying to figure out what will work best for you, be sure to read our DSLR vs. Mirrorless camera comparison guide.

Make sure you check out all of our top picks for DSLRs, mirrorless cameras and more on our best cameras page. And, once you've taken your photos, you'll want to make a photo book or show off your best images in a photo frame.

Canon's entry-level EOS Rebel SL3 is now available for $549 (body only) or $649 with an 18-55mm kit lens. This is the first of Canon's Rebel cameras that can record video in 4K, and it has a 24.1MP APS-C sensor and dual-pixel autofocus. Read our full review of the Canon EOS Rebel SL3.

Best DSLR for most people

Nikon D3500 Best DSLR for most people SPECIFICATIONS Megapixels/sensor: 24.3/APS-C | ISO Range: 100-25,600 | Max Video Resolution: 1080p/60 fps | Shooting Speed: 5 fps | Autofocus: 11-point phase/contrast | Display: 3-inch fixed LCD | Battery Life: 1,550 shots | Ports: USB, mini HDMI | Card Slots: one SD/SDHC/SDXC | LCD Slides: 4.9 x 3.9 x 2.8 inches | Weight: 12.9 ounces Reasons to Buy Affordable Good image quality Feature-rich Excellent battery life In-camera RAW processing Reasons to Avoid Fixed LCD No touch capabilities Modest video AF performance $289.95 View at Walmart Marketplace 30 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

A camera that lets you grow, the beginner-focused D3500 has guides to explain its more advanced features, but it will shoot great photos in almost any situation. While it has many of the same features as its predecessor, including a 24.3-MP sensor, the Nikon D3500 has a faster processor and a refreshed design that makes it easier to use. We also appreciate the longer battery life and the ability to control the camera (somewhat) from your smartphone via Bluetooth.

Read the full Nikon D3500 review





Best DSLR under $1,000

Nikon D5600 Best DSLR under $1,000 SPECIFICATIONS Megapixels/sensor: 24.2 APS-C | ISO Range: 100-25,600 | Max Video Resolution: 1080p/60 fps | Shooting Speed: 5 fps | Autofocus: 39-point phase/contrast | Display: 3.2-inch articulating touch screen | Battery Life: 970 shots | Ports: UUSB, mini HDMI, microphone | Card Slots: one SD/SDHC/SDXC | LCD Slides: 4.9 x 3.9 x 2.8 inches | Weight: 14.7 ounces Reasons to Buy Top-notch image quality Responsive performance Very good battery life External microphone jack Easy transfer of images to mobile devices Solid set of features Reasons to Avoid Minimal manual control for video No 4K video $419.95 View at Walmart Marketplace 180 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The D5600 sports a 24-megapixel camera and an articulating touch screen, which makes tapping to focus (stills and video) and snapping a photo with a single touch a cinch. The D5600 delivers very sharp and detailed images, and sharing them is now easier with the inclusion of SnapBridge, which lets you transfer photos to your smartphone via Bluetooth.

Read our full Nikon D5600 review.





Great DSLR for enthusiasts

Nikon D7500 Great DSLR for enthusiasts SPECIFICATIONS Megapixels/sensor: 20.9 APS-C | ISO Range: 100-51,200 | Max Video Resolution: 4k/30 fps | Shooting Speed: 8 fps | Autofocus: 51 points | Display: 3.2-inch tilting touch screen | Battery Life: 950 shots | Ports: USB, mini HDMI, 3.5mm audio, stereo mic | Card Slots: one SD/SDHC/SDXC | Size: 5.4 x 4.1 x 2.9 inches | Weight: 22.6 ounces Reasons to Buy Excellent image quality Speedy continuous shooting Fast autofocus Responsive touch screen Extensive feature set Reasons to Avoid No dual card slots 4K video cropped AF erratic in video capture $679.95 View at Adorama 105 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

By combining the innards of its pro-grade D500 with the more compact body from its midrange DX-level cameras, Nikon's new 20.9-megapixel D7500 is an enthusiast's ideal DSLR. In addition to the Expeed 5 image processor it shares with the D500, the D7500 sports continuous shooting at up to 8 fps, 4K video recording up to 30 fps and a handy 3.2-inch tilting LCD display. And like all of Nikon's recent cameras, the D7500 sports the company's Snapbridge tech, so you can use Bluetooth, NFC and built-in Wi-Fi to for super-simple photo sharing.

Read our full Nikon D7500 review.





The best full-frame DSLR

Canon EOS 6D Mark II The best full-frame DSLR SPECIFICATIONS Megapixels/sensor: 26.2 APS-C | ISO Range: 100-102,500 | Max Video Resolution: 1080p/60 fps | Shooting Speed: 6.6 fps | Autofocus: 45-point phase detection | Display: 3-inch articulating touch screen | Battery Life: 1,200 shots | Ports: USB, mini HDMI, microphone | Card Slots: one SD/SDHC/SDXC | Size: 2.9 x 5.7 x 4.4 inches | Weight: 1.7 pounds Reasons to Buy Fully articulated LCD touch screen Solid battery life Improved AF system Faster-than-average Live View and movie AF Reasons to Avoid No 4K video Limited AF point coverage in viewfinder Single SD card slot, UHS-1 speed support only Does not support EF-S lenses $1,299 View at Walmart 112 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Now that it's a few years old, this full-frame camera has come down in price to where it’s affordable for those whom photography is not a full-time profession. Thanks to its larger image sensor, the Canon EOS 6D Mark II takes excellent photos in a variety of conditions. We also like that it can shoot at 6.6 frames per second and has a fully articulated touch screen. Its autofocus has a good 45 points, but doesn't cover the entire sensor. We also wish that this camera had more than one memory card slot, but for those who want a full-frame DSLR without spending a truckload of cash, this is a good option.

Read our full Canon EOS 6D Mark II review.





(Image credit: Canon)

Top DSLR for video

Canon EOS 80D Top DSLR for video SPECIFICATIONS Megapixels/sensor: 24.2 APS-C | ISO Range: 100-12,800 | Max Video Resolution: 1080p/60 fps | Shooting Speed: 7 fps | Autofocus: 40-point phase detection | Display: 3-inch articulating touch screen | Battery Life: 960 shots | Ports: USB, Mini HDMI, headphone, mic | Card Slots: one SD/SDHC/SDXC | Size: 3.09 x 5.47 x 4.14 inches | Weight: 1.4 pounds Reasons to Buy 45 Autofocus points Articulated LCD Microphone and headphone jacks Reasons to Avoid No 4K video Single card slot Low Stock $742.99 View at Walmart Marketplace 383 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

When shooting video, the dual-pixel sensors of the EOS 80D lock focus on the subject you designate, keeping it sharp regardless of where it moves. Plus 45 autofocus points ensure that it can accurately track subjects moving in front of the lens. It's just too bad it doesn't shoot 4K video. A flip-out, tilting 3-inch touch screen lets you compose stills and video at a variety of odd angles, and a headphone and a mic jack will ensure you get the best audio.

Read our full Canon EOS 80D review.





(Image credit: Nikon)

Excellent midrange DSLR

Nikon D7200 Excellent midrange DSLR SPECIFICATIONS Megapixels/sensor: 24.2 APS-C | ISO Range: 100-25,600 | Max Video Resolution: 1080p/60 fps | Shooting Speed: 6 fps | Autofocus: 51-point phase detection | Display: 3.2-inch LCD | Battery Life: 1,100 shots | Ports: USB, Mini HDMI, headphone, mic | Card Slots: two SD/SDHC/SDXC | Size: 5.3 x 4.2 x 3.0 inches | Weight: 1.4 pounds Reasons to Buy High image quality Relatively fast continuous shooting well-suppressed noise at high ISO weather-sealed body dual command dials Reasons to Avoid Limited manual exposure control for video capture shallow handgrip LCD doesn't tilt or rotate $689 View at Amazon 427 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Those who want to step up from their starter DSLR will find a lot to like in the Nikon D7200. Though it's been replaced by the D7500, the D7200 is still very capable, and costs less than $1,000 with a lens. It has two SD card slots, a bevy of ports (microphone jack, headphone, micro USB, HDMI and accessory), and is weather-resistant. The D7200 also lacks a low-pass filter, which makes images sharper, but more prone to moire effects.

The D7200 shows its age in a few places: The 3.2-inch LCD is not touch-enabled, and doesn't tilt or flip out, and the max video resolution is 1080p. But you can't ask for much more in a camera at this price.

Read our full Nikon D7200 review.





(Image credit: Canon)

Strong mid-level shooter

Canon EOS Rebel T7i Strong mid-level shooter SPECIFICATIONS Megapixels/sensor: 24.2 APS-C | ISO Range: 100-25,600 | Max Video Resolution: 1080p/60 fps | Shooting Speed: 6 fps | Autofocus: 51-point phase detection | Display: 3.2-inch LCD | Battery Life: 1,100 shots | Ports: USB, Mini HDMI, headphone, mic | Card Slots: two SD/SDHC/SDXC | Size: 5.3 x 4.2 x 3.0 inches | Weight: 1.4 pounds Reasons to Buy Very good image quality Speedy autofocus Good high-ISO handling Full-featured mobile app External microphone jack Reasons to Avoid Slightly larger and heavier than the competition Only average battery life $539.99 View at eBay 150 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Canon EOS Rebel T7i has a lot of features and on-screen tips friendly to amateur photographers who are looking to grow in experience. It's a comparatively fast shooter, and its articulating touch screen means that it's easier to capture videos from above or below. There are also a number of creative filters built in, letting you achieve a more artistic effect with your photos. Canon's Dual Pixel Autofocus helps keep subjects in focus when using the camera to shoot video.

The T7i's low-pass filter helps eliminate moire patterns, but those who prefer a slightly sharper image might prefer Nikon's offerings. We also wish it had a longer battery life. But overall, this is another great camera under $1,000.



Read our full Canon EOS T7i review.





4K Video on a Budget

Canon EOS Rebel SL3 4K Video on a Budget SPECIFICATIONS Megapixels/sensor: 24.1 APS-C | ISO Range: 100-25,600 | Max Video Resolution: 4K/24 fps | Shooting Speed: 5 fps | Autofocus: 9-point phase detection | Display: 3-inch LCD | Battery Life: 1,000 shots | Ports: USB, Mini HDMI, mic | Card Slots: one SD/SDHC/SDXC | Size: 4.8 x 3.7 x 2.8 inches | Weight: 15.8 pounds Reasons to Buy Good image quality fully articulated touchscreen 4K video excellent battery life compact Reasons to Avoid Modest AF points not compatible with 3rd-party flash units $549 View at Adorama

The Canon EOS Rebel SL3 is the least expensive DSLR that can shoot 4K video; this camera, which is aimed at beginners, is also very small and light, and has a bevy of in-camera guides to help novice shooters. We also like its articulating touch screen, which makes it easier to take photos from odd angles. In general, this camera takes good photos and video, but its internal image stabilization is only moderately effective, and its hot shoe doesn't work with third-party flash units.

Read our full Canon EOS Rebel SL3 review.

How we test DSLRs

To evaluate DSLRs, we use them in a variety of settings, including low light, outdoors, indoors and more. We also photograph a number of subjects, such as people and pets, to see how well the camera captures skin tones. We generally use the kit lens that comes with the camera, to more closely emulate the same experience as consumers purchasing the camera.

In addition to still and video quality, we also rate the camera based on its ease of use: Are the physical controls easy to access, and are the menus logically laid out? Finally, we evaluate the camera's battery life and other features, such as wireless control.

Credit: Tom's Guide