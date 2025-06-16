I think the new Fujifilm X-E5 is overrated — and I’m so glad I bought this camera instead

I'm no stranger to Fujifilm cameras. The Japanese giant has made some of the best mirrorless cameras and the best instant cameras I've had the pleasure of using and reviewing. Having tested cameras from the likes of Canon, Sony, Nikon and Panasonic, I keep coming back to Fujifilm.

To me, Fuji cameras feel magical with film simulation recipes that are just way too delicious.

So, of course, when Fujifilm announced the brand new X-E5, I was intrigued, and why wouldn't I be? It features a 40MP sensor, utilizes the X-Trans CMOS 5 processor, and has a film simulation dial... wait, that sounds an awful lot like the X-T50. And the X100VI.

As soon as the X-E5's product page went live, I quickly compared its specs against the X-T50 — a camera that had been sitting in my online cart for nearly a month. Nothing jumped at me (except for the price), and nothing made me go, "Okay, I'm waiting until August now." So what did I do? I paid for the X-T50 and within three days, it was in my hands.

Do I regret it? No. Should you buy the X-T50 instead of the X-E5? That depends. Let me show you why I pulled the trigger when I should have done so a month ago.

Looks that kill

(Image credit: Future)

I have a soft spot for the Fujifilm X-T50: it's the first mirrorless camera I reviewed for Tom's Guide, and I immediately fell in love with its design. The charcoal gray colorway is stunning, and the metal alloy used in the construction of its top plate lends the X-T50 a premium edge.

One of the X-E5's most significant selling points is its compact design, with a body measuring 4.9 x 2.8 x 1.5 inches. Even when combined with the new 23mm pancake lens, the size change is negligible, allowing you to slip the camera into your pocket and go about your day.

However, it's not as if the X-T50 isn't portable either, measuring 4.8 x 3.3 x 1.9 inches.

(Image credit: Future)

Its current kit lenses are bulkier than the pancake lens, but even then, a handbag is more than enough for transport. No, scratch that, I'm hanging the X-T50 around my neck because it's such a gorgeous camera — why wouldn't I want to show it off? It's not heavy either, weighing 15.5 ounces (0.2 ounces lighter than the X-E5, actually).

Feast your eyes

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future)

When I tested the Fujifilm X-T50 back in May 2024, I took some lovely photos (if I can toot my own horn for a second, thank you), and you can scroll through the sample gallery above.

The X-T50, like I mentioned up top, boasts a 40.2MP sensor with Fuji's latest X-Trans CMOS 5 processor, just like the X-E5. Having that many megapixels at your disposal gives you some room for tight crops.

Both cameras' autofocus systems remain the same, too, utilizing 425 AF points to lock onto animals and humans. Fuji's color science is mindblowing, as always, and both cameras sport dedicated film simulation dials. You can quickly swap between recipes and assign custom ones too.

The X-T50 is a year old — which isn't old at all, in camera terms — and I think it's severely underrated. I get the appeal of the X-E5. It's a shiny new thing that online forums have quickly dubbed the savior of the X-E lineup. But the X-T50 shouldn't be underestimated. I believe it's the camera for those who don't want to spend too much money but still achieve beautiful colors and be able to change lenses.

Down to the $$$

(Image credit: Future)

Let's talk about the elephant in the room: the price difference between the Fujifilm X-E5 and the Fujifilm X-T50. The X-T50's body retails for $1,399 / £1,299, and if you're in the U.K., it's currently down to £1,039 at Amazon. On the other hand, the X-E5's body (currently available to pre-order) retails for $1,699 / £1,299.

Both cameras are the same price in the U.K., but the X-E5 is pricier in the U.S. — and attaching the new 23mm pancake lens to the camera drives its price up by $200. Or you could get the X-T50 with a 15-45mm lens for $1,499 / £1,399, which isn't shabby at all.

Specs-wise, the X-T50 one-ups the X-E5 in a few ways. Its 1.84 M-dot touchscreen is better than the X-E5's 1.04 M-dot one. It features a built-in flash for low-light shooting. It can shoot RAW video, which the X-E5 cannot. Both cameras' electronic shutters can shoot 20fps bursts.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future)

If you can afford it without thinking twice about the money leaving your account, I can't think of any reason to stop you from buying the X-E5. But personally, for me, the X-E5 didn't offer anything enticing enough to tempt me away from the X-T50.

Sure, the flip-up screen for taking selfies is a thoughtful addition, but I'm not a chronic selfie-taker, so it's not useful enough for me. There's also a new front control lever to toggle the Surround View function, which I didn't use much even when testing the Fujifilm GFX100RF.

It's simple, really: the X-E5 isn't the camera for me, but the X-T50 was always the camera for me, from the moment I first held it in my hands.