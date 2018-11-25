Best Currys PC World Cyber Monday Deals: All the Latest Discounts Revealed

UK-based retailer Currys PC World is already getting into the Cyber Monday deals spirit with bargains for attentive online customers.



Have a look at our favourites here, including a Sony smart TV, Kaspersky security software and a well-priced Huawei handset, and see which might tempt you to start spending early.



Update 23 Nov. Currys Cyber Monday deals are now officially live! Below are our pick on the best.







Sonos Beam - £349 (save £50)

The Sonos Beam is one of the best products Sonos has made and now it gets £50 off at Currys. This deal is in line with many other Sonos deals you can find if you do a bit of digging. It's great to see such a new product get a nice bit of discount. For the money, you get a small but powerfuly soundbar that fits right into the Sonos eco-system. It also the bonus of Amazon Alexa on board.







Google Home Hub - £99 (was £149)



The Google Home Hub is much more impressive than it has any right to be. Both Amazon and Facebook have tried to offer video units in the home, but it's Google that has made the device seamless with everyday life, which is exactly what any smart home gadget should be. £50 off is a decent price reductions for the Google Home Hub but it isn't a reduction that is exclusive to Curry's.









GoPro Hero7 - £219 (save £60)

The GoPro Hero7 is a surprising addition to Black Friday. Lopping £70 off of the newest GoPro is quite something. The new action cam is great, too, with 4K shooting and a number of other features that make it ideal for the selfie generation. This deal is in line with the price of the GoPro on other retailers' sites.









UE Megaboom Bluetooth speaker - £100 (save £150)

This is a fantastic deal for a fantastic speaker. The UE Megaboom is a great all-round speaker that only had one problem when it was first released: the price. This massive £150 discount means that it is now an essential buy. UE is a great headphone and speaker make and the Megaboom is certainly one of its flagship products, with up to 20 hours' battery life, Bluetooth connectivity and the fact it is also waterproof.

Acer 14 CB3-431 Chromebook - £159 (save £90)



This Acer Chromebook is one of the most affordable laptops around this Black Friday. Granted, it doesn't have the best specs in the world but the laptop is a decent device for web browsing and it also has a superb battery life. Being that it is a Chromebook, it is powered by Chrome OS and has 2GB of Ram and 32GB of storage. At £90 off, there won't be many Cyber Monday deals that offer this type of decent discount.







HP Pavilion i3 Laptop - £399 (save £200)

The Pavilion range, made by HP, are solid laptops for general use computing. The stand-out features include a large battery to keep it going all day, a 14-inch HD display, and B&O Play software to add more depth and control to the sound it produces. It’s also got an SD/microSD slot, a feature handy for both expanding the laptop’s storage, or for getting files off the card used in your phone or camera.

Nintendo Switch with Super Mario Odyssey - £299 (save £20.98)

The Switch, Nintendo’s super popular convertible console doesn’t need much introduction. Nor does Mario, star of Super Mario Odyssey and countless other great games before that. The motion controllable Joy-Con controllers get a thorough work-out from all of Mario’s in-game acrobatics, and let you enjoy the two player mode without needing to buy extra peripherals. If you’re looking for a family friendly gaming starter pack, this could be what you’re after.

Sony SRS-XB41 Portable Bluetooth Speaker - £99 (save £100)

These portable Sony Bluetooth speakers are designed for fun in the big outdoors. You get 24 hours of battery life, water/rust proof casing, remote control via an app, and a lights show courtesy of the built in LEDs. If you happen to have several to hand, you can link up to 100 in an enormous outdoor surround sound rig.

Sony PlayStation VR Starter Pack - £169.99 (save £114.99)

If you’re curious about VR, but cautious about spending large amounts of money to try it out, then Playstation VR is a good way to get started. The included game, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, is one of the most enjoyable VR experiences currently available, and makes the perfect way to try out the headset and camera that make up the set. For £40 more, you can also get Playstation Move controllers thrown in, replacing the standard PS4 controller for additional VR immersion.

Canon Eos 4000D DSLR Camera - £349 (save £150)

Canon’s 4000D is designed to tempt you away from smartphone photography with its powerful imaging capabilities and ease of use features. It can transfer its pictures via WiFi to a device of your choosing, or you can use Canon’s app as a shutter control, Its Creative Auto mode can advise and guide you in taking pictures, and just like your favourite photo app, it has included filters to make your selfies look just right.

Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - £199.99 (save £130)



These 1000x series headphones from Sony have a lot of good things stuffed into them. 30 hours of battery life and folding cups mean it's convenient to carry them around without needing to take a charger, and the wireless and noise-cancelling features mean listening is free from both your device and background sounds. You may not want to take them off, and thanks to their on-board controls, including instant volume reduction just from touching the ear cups, you don’t have to remove them even if you want to have a conversation.







Amazon Echo Dot - £24.99 (save £25)

If you’re curious about the world of smart speakers and Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant, the Echo Dot is a good starting point. It plays music, answers questions, remembers lists and events, can control smart home devices, play games with you and more, thanks to a large library of downloadable skills.



Google Home Mini and Phillips Hue - £79.99 (save £105)

Phillips’ color-changing Hue bulbs work just fine on their own, but combined with the Google Home Mini’s smarthome functionality, they are even easier to use. Of course, Google’s smart speaker provides other services as well, like playing audio or answering your questions. The price is the same for all the variations of the bundle that Currys offers, which include either screw or bayonet connectors, and one of three different colours for the Home Mini.



Kaspersky Internet Security 2019 - £19.99 (save: £35)

Do you have five or fewer devices that you want to keep safe from virus and other online horrors for the next year? Then Kaspersky Internet Security, discounted by over half its original price, is a great deal. It works on PCs, Macs, smartphones and tablets to keep dangerous software at arm’s length and protect your online shopping and banking for the next 12 months. For a little more money, you can also find a 15 device version, and for a little less, the single device edition. These are also on sale at Currys, so pick the one which best suits your needs.



Sony Bravia KD55AF8BU Smart TV - £1,899 (save £400)

Looking for a new TV with fantastic image quality? This 55-inch Sony Bravia model will surely satisfy you with its 4K OLED display. The sound’s great too, thanks to its ‘acoustic surface’ system which uses the frame as part of the speaker array. Plus, it’s got Google Chromecast built in (it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa too), allowing for easy access to streaming services via a voice controlled remote.



HP 15-da0596sa Laptop - £399 (save £200)

This HP laptop is designed for people seeking portability, but enough power to deal with processor and memory intensive activities like image and video editing. The hard drive is enhanced by HP’s Optane technology, making it more responsive for the apps you use the most. This is the middle of the range model with an Intel i5 CPU, but if you need less or more power instead, Currys has you covered there with the i3 and i7 models respectively.



Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 Sound Bar - £299 (save £400)

If a soundbar’s what you’re looking for, then this Sound+ sound bar from Samsung might be just what you need. It has nine speakers built into its frame, giving you an impressive output alone, but it can also be linked up with other audio equipment to be a valuable part of a surround sound system. Its WiFi capabilities let it stream music via Spotify and Deezer, or if you’ve got a Samsung TV already, it can connect to it without needing cables.



HP Envy 5032 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer - £34 (save £55)

For its price, it’s amazing what the HP Envy 5032 printer is capable of doing. It’s got your colour and black and white printing sorted, as well as scanning and photocopying . It can print wirelessly from your devices using Bluetooth, from your phone via an app, or over WiFi if you want to print from the cloud. If you’re a frequent printer, you can also get five free months of HP’s Instant Ink service, which lets you pay by page quantity for your ink, and automatically dispatches new cartridges when your printer spots it’s running low.



Huawei P20 Pro - £629 (save £170)

The Huawei P20 Pro is enjoying a discount on an already reasonable price. The handset is built around its three lensed camera, which lets it take great slow motion video, detailed zoom shots, and high quality night photography. There’s more to it than that though, as it also features 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM and a Kirin 970 processor, meaning it’s fast and powerful for anything else you want to do with it, with plenty of space to save apps, images and video. Never mind the lack of big brand names, the P20 Pro is very capable.



LG OLED55B8PLA 55" Smart TV - £1,299 (save £500)

With the combined power of Google Assistant and LG’s ThinQ AI, it’s incredibly easy to operate this 55-inch LG TV and find something to watch. If there’s no 4K quality content about to test the capabilities of the OLED screen, it will use its upscaler feature to improve the image quality of whatever you’re watching.

LG SK8 2.1 Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Atmos - £349 (save £300)

The LG SK8 would make a welcome accompaniment to your existing entertainment set-up. It adapts the volume levels to whatever is playing, meaning you don’t get overwhelmed by unbalanced audio. The wireless functionality means you can play music from another device through it, and also position the included subwoofer anywhere in the room without having to physically connect them.



