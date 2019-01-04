Amazon Storage Sale: Save Over 50 Percent on Samsung SSDs

The holidays may be over, but Amazon is still in full discount mode.
This week the retailer is quietly discounting various Samsung storage devices, some of which are now a few bucks cheaper than they were on Black Friday. The secret sale includes Samsung EVO SSDs, memory cards, and flash drives.
Some of the best discounts include:
- Samsung FIT Plus 64GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $16.99 ($8 off)
- Samsung Bar Plus 128GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $24.99 ($15 off)
- Samsung EVO Select 128GB MicroSD Card w/ Adapter for $27.99 ($17 off)
- Samsung 860 EVO 500GB for $78.84 ($31 off)
- Samsung 970 EVO 250GB SSD for $77.99 ($22 off)
- Samsung 860 Pro 256GB SSD for $87.89 ($12 off)
- Samsung T5 Portable SSD for $89.94 ($40 off)
- Samsung 850 EVO 250GB SSD for $109.59 ($40 off)
- Samsung 850 EVO 500GB SSD for $116.85 ($153 off)