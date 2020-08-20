Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra already has a big camera problem

Some Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra users are reporting on community forums that their brand new, big-screen smartphones have what appears to be a camera housing issue.

Before you have Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra auto-focusing déjà vu, these reports (via SamMobile) reveal a possible manufacturing problem with new phablet's camera array. Included pictures show dust and condensation collecting beneath the housing's glass.

(Image credit: Samsung Community)

According to SamMobile, there are over one hundred related reports on Samsung's South Korean community forum. We've only been able to locate a few posts under the Note 20 category, like this and this. However, all seem to show the same defect — a narrow gap between the exterior camera glass and body of the smartphone.

These reports, as far as we know, are limited to select users in South Korea. We've reached out to Samsung in the U.S. for comment.

For what it's worth, we haven't experienced such issues with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra model we reviewed. In fact, well-performing camera assets like a powerful 50x zoom camera and laser autofocus helped earn the 6.9-inch phablet a spot on our best phones ranking.