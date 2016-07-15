You Can Now Download Prime Video to SD Cards

Android owners with an Amazon Prime can now download videos to an SD card. I just wish more Android tablets offered SD card storage.



This new feature is available today (July 15) in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Austria and Japan. It comes a couple days late for Amazon Prime crazy. But you can still sign up for Prime for $99 per year, or there is an $8.99 monthly option. With the annual option, you get a free 30-day free trial.



To start downloading movies yourself, simply set SD card as your primary location. There's also a toggle option to switch back and forth between internal and extra storage. Need ideas for what to download? Check out our Amazon Prime Streaming Guide.



In addition to Prime Video, Prime members get access to free two-day shipping, Prime Music, Prime Photos and the Kindle Lending Library. Plus, Prime members get exclusive deals and discounts.