Best Amazon Deals in July 2019

Prime Day may have come and gone, but Amazon still has some noteworthy deals you can get today.

Amazon's Prime Day event may be long gone, but bargain hunters can still score some solid deals this month. There are tons of early back-to-school deals that you can take advantage of now, including excellent laptop deals and MacBook deals. Here's the best of what you can buy today. 

Samsung Galaxy S10e: was $749 now $549 @ Amazon
Samsung's low-cost version of the Galaxy S10e is even cheaper with this $200 discount on the base model. At the moment, Amazon is only offering a deal on the 128GB model; the 256 GB variant is not on sale.

iPad 9.7-inch (32GB): was $329 now just $249 @ Amazon
The Apple iPad is powerful, packs a long-lasting battery, and supports Apple Pencil. Now $80 off, it's the lowest price we've seen all year for this tablet.

TCL 32" LED Roku Smart TV: was $139.76 now $129.99 @ Amazon
The TCL 32" LED Roku Smart TV brings all your favorite streaming content right to your bedroom or living room; at a low cost, too. If you've been bargain hunting for a cheap smart TV lately, this is it.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 with GPS: was $250 now $185 @ Amazon
One of the best smartwatches for fitness enthusiasts is still on sale. The Vivoactive 3 offers advanced workout-tracking and an always-on watch face. Don't wait to snag this great Apple Watch rival for less while you still can.

Garmin Forerunner 235: was $330 now $223 @ Amazon
Garmin's classic running watch offers 9-day battery life and a reflective display you can easily see in bright sunlight. It's not the newest Garmin you can buy, but it's one of the cheapest.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6: was $1,999 now $895 @ Amazon
The Editor's Choice Surface Pro 6 is our favorite detachable 2-in-1 laptop. It offers blazing fast performance and can be used in tablet or laptop mode. At $300 off, it's a solid choice for back-to-school gear.

32% off Fitbit fitness trackers and smartwatches @ Amazon
Just in time for those outdoor summer workouts, Amazon is taking 32% off a variety of Fitbit fitness trackers. After discount, prices starting as low as $69.

Apple Watch 3 (GPS, 38mm): was $279 now $199 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 3 is a great smartwatch and fitness tracker in one, and the built-in GPS lets you keep track of your runs. The heart rate monitor measures your workouts and the design is swimproof.

iPad mini (64GB): was $399 now just $384 @ Amazon
With its A12 Bionic chip and Apple Pencil Support, the new iPad mini is more powerful and versatile than ever before. The rarely discounted tablet is now $15 off.

Smart Home Deals

Arlo Baby Monitor: Was $199.99 now $126.99 @ Amazon
The Arlo Baby monitor is one of the best baby monitors around and delivers crystal-clear 1080p video to your phone. It's just what you need to check in on your baby at night and during nap-time. At $75 off, our favorite baby monitor is an even better value.

Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat: was $74 now $60 @Amazon
The Sensi s a solid choice if you're looking for an easy to install Alexa compatible smart thermostat. For a limited time, it's $37 off its normal selling price.

4K TV Deals

Samsung 55-inch 4K TV: was $599 now $497.99 @ Amazon
The UHD 7 Series is part of Samsung's 2019 lineup. It  features Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, HDR support, and a 120Hz motion rate.

TCL 55" 4K Roku TV: was $899 now just  $529 @ Walmart 
The 6 Series  (55R617) is one of our favorite TVs of 2018. It offers excellent picture quality, HDR10/Dolby Vision support, and Roku's excellent OS.

Vizio 65" P-Series 4K TV: was $1,998 now $1,299 @ Walmart
The PQ65-F1 is one of Vizio's premium TVs with quantum dot technology. Although it's been on sale multiple times before, this is the cheapest it's ever been.

Laptop Deals

Acer CB3-532 Chromebook: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon
This is one of the best laptop deals we've seen this month outside of Prime Day. Power users should look elsewhere, but if you need a basic machine for a student or the coffee table, this is it.

Apple iPad Air (64GB): was $499 now $469 @ Amazon
With its speedy performance and a long-lasting battery, the new iPad Air is one of the the best tablets you can get. Now $30 off, it's at its lowest price ever.

Lenovo Chromebook S330: was $290 now  $169 @ Amazon  
The ultra-portable Chromebook S330 is perfect for students and business pros who want to take their PC everywhere. It's a solid choice if you're in the market for a cheap notebook under $200.

Amazon Services Deals

Amazon Photos: Upload a photo, get a $15 credit 
This offer applies to first-time Amazon Photos users only. Upload one photo and you'll get a $15 credit. Offer ends August 1 at 2:59am ET and credit expires September 1 at 2:59am ET.

Kitchen and Home Deals

35% Off Gatorade, Pepsi, Doritos, More @ Amazon
Stack up on your favorite snacks with this excellent deal. Log into your Prime account to get 25% off Pepsi brands. (The 25% clickable coupon can only be seen when you're logged into your account). Sign up for Subscribe & Save and you'll get an extra 5% off.

Headphones Deals

Bose SoundSport Headphones: was $99 now $49 @Amazon
If you're looking for quality workout in-ear headphones for less, the Bose SoundSport is a great deal. These are sweat- and water-resistant, and the Stay Hear tips come in three sizes for getting the best possible fit. It comes with an in-line mic and remote.


Panasonic ErgoFit Earbuds: was $15 now $8 @ Amazon
We know. These days it's all about the wireless buds, but the  Panasonic ErgoFit Earbuds are so cheap and sound so great that they're worth having as a backup, especially at this super-low price.

Plantronics FIT 3100: was $149.99 now $94 @ Amazon
Yes, there are plenty of excellent $200+ headphones out there, but you don't need to spend that kind of cash to get a solid pair of wireless buds. We love the FIT 3100 because they're affordable, offer great sound, and they're sweat/water proof.

Apple AirPods: was $159 now $144.99 @ Amazon
The Apple AirPods are the best earbuds for those invested in Apple's ecosystem. You'll be hard to find these elsewhere for a lower price.

Philips Fidelio Headphones: was $199.99 now $149.99 @ Amazon
Perfect for using at home, the Philips Fidelio X2HR headphones deliver a spacious soundstage with warm mids/highs and rich lows. They're now $10 cheaper than they were on Prime Day.

Smartwatch Deals

32% off Fitbit trackers and smartwatches @ Amazon
Just in time for those outdoor summer workouts, Amazon is taking 32% off a variety of Fitbit fitness trackers. After discount, prices starting as low as $69.

Apple Watch 4 (GPS, 40mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon
Take $50 off the latest version of Apple's smartwatch, whether you get the 40mm or 44mm version. You'll get a bigger display and better health monitoring than in previous Apple Watches.