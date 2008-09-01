IFA 2008 – Samsung’s iPhone Competitor SGH-i900 Omnia

Like the iPhone, the i900’s display works in both portrait and landscape modes. The integrated camera snaps pictures with a resolution of 5 megapixels and in addition to a video player that can handle DivX, XviD, H. 263, H.264, WMV, and MP4, Samsung is also integrating a digital radio receiver as well as an MP3 player. Users will be able to increase the device’s storage capacity by up to 16 GB using MicroSD cards. Two versions of the i900 will be available, one with 8 GB and one with 16 GB of internal storage space.
Connectivity is provided via WiFi, Bluetooth and USB 2.0. A TV-Out jack is also included to allow the i900 to double as a small portable entertainment device. Thanks to its GPS module, this all-rounder can even be used as a car navigation system. Its geo-tagging feature is interesting as well, as it appends the GPS coordinates to any pictures that are taken using the built-in camera. This simplifies uploading images to services such as Google Earth, Panoramio and Flickr.
Samsung’s new phone is only 12.5 mm thick, comes with a QWERTY keyboard (in the display), supports MS Office Mobile as well as push Email services, and even sports a business card reader.
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional
|Platform
|HSDPA up to 7.2 Mbit/s, UMTS, EDGE, GPRS, Quad-Band (GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz), W-CDMA
|Dimensions
|112 x 56.9 x 12.5 mm
|Display
|3.2“ TFT-Touchscreen, 240 x 400 Pixel, automatically switches between portrait and landscape mode
|Storage
|8 GB / 16 GB internal (depending on version), MicroSD slot (up to 16 GB)
|Camera
|5 Megapixel camera, auto focus, image stabilizer, panorama feature, wide dynamic range (WDR), face recognition, smile shot, geo-tagging
|Video
|Video player supporting DivX, XviD, H. 263, H.264, WMV, MP4, video camera functionality, video editing
|Audio
|MP3-Player, UKW-Radio, MP3, AAC, AAC+, WMA, OGG, AMR, Bluetooth stereo headset (A2DP)
|Connectivity
|WiFi, Bluetooth 2.0, USB 2.0, TV-Out
|Other Features
|Integrated GPS module, Widgets, Touchpad, Microsoft Office Mobile, push Email functionality, document display, business card reader
Expo hall 20
Now I'm just waiting for a phone with the i900 features and the optical zoom of the g810.
I never did like te iPhone just becuse it's closely tied to the network.
