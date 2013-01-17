Galaxy Note 10.1 Receives Jelly Bean Update

Samsung has released the Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean update for the Galaxy Note 10.1 tablet for U.S. users.



Firmware update version JZO54K is now available for the GT-N8013 Galaxy Note 10.1 Wi-Fi version. Users can obtain it either as an over-the-air (OTA) download or through Kies. The file size is said to be 478.59 MB.



The update will introduce Google Now to the device, as well as several other Jelly Bean features such as Notification Toggles, the option to customize the Notifications Panel, and disabling the brightness slider within the Notifications Panel. Notably, Multi-View is also included.



Verizon is scheduled to launch a 4G LTE version of the Galaxy Note 10.1 that will ship with Jelly Bean installed soon.

