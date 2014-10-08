Warner Bros Bringing Batcave to Oculus Rift

If you're a DC Comics fan, you're probably familiar with the iconic 1992 Batman: The Animated Series by Bruce Timm. Imagine being able to step foot into that world, and into the Batcave itself. Warner Bros is hoping to make that a reality through virtual reality.

In collaboration with the visual effects company OTOY, the production company is working on an interactive holographic video designed for VR displays that would bring Timm's Batman back to life.

Warner Bros and OTOY are working with Timm to recreate his series with as much detail as possible, using OTOY's holographic video technology that was announced earlier this year at SIGGRAPH. While the technology is still new, it's designed to create detailed 3D spaces using dynamic rays of light that bounce off of every object in the scene, maintaining a realistic look and feel. These 3D rendered spaces can then be streamed through the Internet, viewed on HTML 5 web browsers, or loaded on personal devices.

According to OTOY's press release, the first project is already underway and could be released this winter. The project will be released on the ORBX viewer app, and it will be available for the Oculus Rift, Samsung Galaxy Gear VR, and in time, "glasses-free light field displays."

It's still too early to predict how successful an experience like this could be, or even if OTOY's technology will be a long-term hit, but Batman fans will no doubt be intrigued by Timm's collaboration.

