Galaxy Note 10 Could Have This Huge Design Change

Samsung might have a big change planned for the company's upcoming Galaxy Note 10.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Korean tech giant is planning to ditch physical buttons in the Galaxy Note 10, according to a report from ETNews that was earlier cited by SamMobile. That would mean that everything from the handset's power and volume buttons to the Bixby button will require a touch gesture to activate. The buttons that had been on the side of the Galaxy Notes of old would be gone, creating a more streamlined profile.

Exactly how a buttonless Galaxy Note 10 would work is anyone's guess. SamMobile noted that Samsung has in the past filed for patents related to activating certain features by squeezing the side of a device. It's possible the company could use some sort of force feedback or even a touch surface on the smartphone's sides to allow for that.

Interestingly, we might not need to wait long to get some clues.

According to the ETNews report, Samsung is mulling whether it should try out the feature on its upcoming Galaxy A90, which is expected to be announced next month. If all goes well, Samsung could opt to bring the feature to the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 is expected to be the company's next big release this year after the Galaxy S10. The Galaxy Note often comes with a similar design to what you'd find in the Galaxy S, but features a stylus and generally bigger screen for better productivity and note-taking.

But before we get too far ahead of ourselves with the buttonless Galaxy Note 10 design, it's important to remember that Samsung isn't expected to unveil the smartphone until August. And between now and then, there's a chance that the company could change its plans and stick to a buttoned design. For now, though, it looks like the buttons might get the boot.