Act Fast: Amazon Has Refurb Apple Watches From $169

Didn't get an Apple Watch for Christmas? Amazon is making it a little more affordable to wrap Apple's smartwatch around your wrist.

The retailer is currently taking from $50 to $93 off select refurbished Apple Watches with prices starting as low as $169. By comparison, the cheapest Apple Watch you can buy via the Apple Store is currently $319 for a refurb Series 3.

Amazon's sale includes Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 models in both 38mm and 42mm sizes. Naturally, the Series 3 is the model to pick if you want to get the best value for your dollar as it provides better fitness tracking than its predecessors and runs the latest watchOS 5. It's also water-resistant (though to be fair, so is the Series 2).

A few noteworthy deals include:

All of the watches are pre-owned products that have been inspected and tested by "Amazon-certified" suppliers. That means they've received a full diagnostic test, are free of defective parts, and are completely clean. They also ship in their original boxes with all relevant accessories. They're each backed by a 90-day warranty. Amazon's sale ends today.