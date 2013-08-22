Trending

The 10 Best Games You Can’t Play Anymore

By ,

As a medium rooted in physical products, it’s difficult for video games to simply "die." However, with the growing popularity of always-online titles, this is no longer the case. As innovative as they are, video games that live on a server can be rendered

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • pandamanana 22 August 2013 14:43
    That's the biggest problem with online exclusive games... I really wish more MMO developers would repackage their MMOs as singleplayer games or with LAN once they stop running the servers... I'd play games like T4C as singleplayer games, even if they aren't meant to be played like that.
    Reply
  • Vorador2 22 August 2013 16:53
    Once MMOs die the developers should release the original code under GPL and the assets as freeware. They're not gonna profit off it anymore, so why not give it to the fans so they keep it alive?.
    Reply
  • Thorfkin 22 August 2013 17:18
    A lot of older discontinued MMO's can still be played on fan-operated servers. For example Ultima Online. You can reconfigure the official game client to connect to any of the numerous free fan servers. These vary in quality and features but there are enough to choose from to keep things interesting for the most part.
    Reply
  • iamadev 25 August 2013 10:10
    The worst thing about star wars galaxies was the way the devs just kept on messig with things. They had a genuinely unique MMO and tried, patch after patch, to turn it into yet another WoW clone which eventually killed it.

    Shame on you SOE for destroying what could have been a great MMO just because you "only" had 100Ks of users instead of 5mil that WoW had at the time. In the end you had to kill it off instead of continuing to make money. The outcry from the public was deafening yet they carried on ruining it.
    Reply
  • nukemaster 29 August 2013 03:35
    RIP COH, You will be missed.....

    The only MMO I actually wanted to play for more than a month. Shame they messed with it soo much at the end too.
    Reply