Best Cheap Running Headphones (under $50)
Top bargains put to the test
You don't have to spend a fortune to snatch up a pair of water-resistant in-ear headphones. Cheap Bluetooth options abound, and wired earbuds are still available if your smartphone has a headphone jack. But which ones actually work? We put 12 sets of budget headphones, each designed specifically for running, to the test to see which provide the best sound and comfort for your hard-earned Hamiltons.
If you're willing to shell out a little more cash, check out our round-up of best sport headphones, which include some completely wire-free options that will make you want to say goodbye to corded fitness earbuds forever.
Koss FitClips KSC32 (4.5/5)
Koss' FitClips are stylish and sporty sweat-resistant wired headphones that nail the trifecta of comfort, great sound and price. While Koss' packaging describes the FitClips as designed for women by women, these headphones fit just about everyone. Their flexible hooks can be adjusted to fit over any ears — even when the user is wearing glasses — and they come with three tip cushion sizes to make them fit more comfortably.Where cheap headphones usually fall short is in sound quality, but the FitClips blocked out most street noise as I ran through the streets of Brooklyn, and songs sounded richer and more bass-heavy than other similarly priced headphones. In fact, the audio quality was even better than that from the Apple EarPods (the ones that come free with an iPhone) that many people wear when working out.The FitClips' only downside isn't really Koss' fault: You have to use the Apple-supplied 3.5mm headphone jack dongle to make the FitClips compatible with an newer-model iPhone.
Connection type: Wired
Battery life: N/A
Extra tips included: 3
Aukey Latitude EP-B40 (4.5/5)
Aukey's Latitude EP-B40 isn't the flashiest set of Bluetooth earbuds. In a sea of cheap Amazon listings, you'd be forgiven for skipping over them. But this pair of sweat-resistant headphones is worth buying. The Latitudes are ultra-affordable, easy to set up, extremely low maintenance and sound great. There are no bells and whistles, but who needs them?
Aukey includes three additional sizes of silicone ear tips and three fins to ensure a comfortable fit. I used the default options that shipped with the headset and the Latitudes stayed put through a windy 3-mile run. The sound is well-balanced for cheap Bluetooth buds, if a little heavy on bass. Most budget sport headphones don't handle bass well, but the Latitudes performed capably. For this price, you can't ask for much more.
Connection type: Bluetooth
Battery life: 8 hours
Extra tips included: 3 tips, 3 in-ear ear-hooks
Sol Republic Relays Sport Wireless (4.5/5)
The biggest problem with cheap Bluetooth earphones is subpar sound quality. Sol Republic's Relays are solid sweat-resistant buds that try to manage that with two modes: indoor and outdoor.
You can switch between the modes by pressing the middle button and the volume-up button on the inline control at the same time. There's a noticeable boost in bass when you do so, but remember to switch to outdoor mode before you hit the ground running; pressing those buttons at the same time while pounding the pavement isn't exactly easy. But once outdoor mode is activated, the Relays offer a comfortable, super-lightweight fit with an adjustable cord for a custom experience. It's one of the best Bluetooth sport headsets you can buy.
Connection type: Bluetooth
Battery life: 8 hours
Extra tips included: 4
JLab JBuds Air True Wireless (4/5)
The JBuds Air is one of the most overlooked true wireless models on the market, no matter what sub-category it falls under. It won’t be mentioned in the same conversation as in-class leaders like the Beats Powerbeats Pro or Jabra Elite Active 65, but it’s certainly no pushover, offering impressive bass and sporty features at a killer price point.
Powerful lows dominate the soundscape, making Spotify workout playlists sound livelier. The buds are a bit on the chunky side, but light and very durable with IP55 sweat resistance to ensure long-lasting performance. Bluetooth 5.0 also maintains strong connectivity between devices. Its 5 hours of use is standard for what most other models offer and having two extra charges available via charging case is huge when you’ve forgotten to recharge overnight.
Connection type: Wireless
Battery life: 5 hours (10+ hours with charging case)
Extra tips included: 3 sets of silicone gel tips, 1 set of Crush Fins
Defway Rovking Sweatproof Workout Headphones (4/5)
Bad news: You won't be able to find a great-sounding pair of sweat-resistant Bluetooth earbuds for less than $15. However, for that price, Defway's wired Rovking headphones definitely get the job done. Not only do these earphones sound great, but they're incredibly cheap.
The one drawback is design: Instead of fitting into your ears as normal headphones do, the Rovking is designed to loop behind your ears. This would be fine if Defway had designed a flexible hook, but you have to thread the actual headphone wire behind your ears. This can be uncomfortable when you’re running, especially if you wear glasses. If I hadn't taken a look at the user manual, I would've never guessed that the Rovking earphones are supposed to be worn that way, but they don't actually fit comfortably in your ears unless you do.
Still, hundreds of Amazon reviewers are fans of these headphones, and even with the weird design, the price makes it easy to see why they're so loved.
Connection type: Wired
Battery life: N/A
Extra tips included: 3
Senso ActivBuds (3.5/5)
Senso is Amazon's best seller of Bluetooth sport earbuds. With more than 19,000 reviews and a 4.5-star average, I had to see if Senso's ActivBuds lived up to the hype. And for under $40, this headset, with its comfortable ear hooks, is pretty good. Songs are a little too light on treble and a little too heavy on bass, but the sound is pretty well balanced for a Bluetooth headset at this price.
I just wish Senso hadn't promised noise "suppression," because these headphones don't suppress much of anything. If there's even so much as a slight breeze, the sound is amplified. If it weren't for that, Senso would be the easy winner.
Senso includes every accessory you could need: a carrying case, a Lightning charging cable, a mini USB cable, silicone ear tips in three sizes and even a dual-port USB car charger. Outdoor runners might be a little irritated by the ambient noise these earphones let in, but they're otherwise a solid investment for the price.
Connection type: Bluetooth
Battery life: 8 hours
Extra tips included: 3
Sony MDRAS200 Active Sports Headphones (3.5/5)
Sony's super-cheap wired sport headphones have racked up more than 1,000 Amazon reviews, and it's not just because they cost less than $15. These headphones sound great and fit securely in your ears.
There's a downside: There's no way to personalize these headphones, so if the buds don't nestle in comfortably at first, you can't make them work with ear tips or fins. I also found the way the headphones loop around the ear caused them to hit against my small hoop earrings. If you don't wear earrings or if your earlobes are shaped differently than mine, you might not experience the same issue.
These headphones won't work for everyone due to their shape and lack of customization options, but for the low price, they're worth trying.
Connection type: Wired
Battery life: N/A
Extra tips included: 0
Phaiser BHS-530 (3.5/5)
Phaiser’s Bluetooth earbuds may look a little weird, with ginormous earpieces that attach to the tip. But with solid sound, great battery life, and a variety of tip sizes (including three silicone and one cushy Comply memory foam option) this $30 pair of headphones is worth every cent. All of those tips mean you’ll likely find the best fit for you, but it will take some adjusting to get comfortable. I’m not sure if the supersized earpieces play a part in that, but they certainly don’t help the style factor.
Once I got the medium-sized memory foam tips placed perfectly in my ears, they didn’t budge throughout a 40-minute treadmill run and 20-minute elliptical session. I prefer the memory foam because it blocks out gym noise, but the silicone tips allow more ambient noise in for outdoor running. I also tried Phaiser’s BHS-730 Bluetooth sport earbuds, which are better designed, but found the Bluetooth connection too unstable.
Connection type: Bluetooth
Battery life: 11 hours
Extra tips included: 4
SoundPeats QY7 (3.5/5)
Some headphones are great for outdoor runs. Some are better for the gym. SoundsPeats' Bluetooth earbuds fall in the latter category. These earphones offer noise cancellation, which is perfect for getting in the zone on the treadmill. I ran outside with these earbuds and couldn't hear any ambient noise, not even while crossing a busy intersection, which isn't exactly safe. But if you're looking for a pair of workout earphones to use indoors, SoundPeats offers warm, well-balanced sound at a low price.
Where these headphones fall slightly short is design. Some might find the oversized buds a little off-putting. The size of the buds causes uneven weight distribution that can tug the earbud out of your ear if you don't customize them with the exact right ear tip and wing stabilizer. These aren't the most comfortable running earphones I've worn, but the high-quality audio and noise cancellation almost make up for it.
Connection type: Bluetooth
Battery life: 6 hours
Extra tips included: 3 tips, 3 stabilizers
SoundPEATS Q30 Alexa Enabled Bluetooth Headphones (3/5)
Expectations are normally low for cheap wireless sports headphones priced under $30, especially ones featuring Alexa integration. Not only do the SoundPEATS 30 offer decent voice intelligibility to engage with Amazon’s AI bot, but they also sound better than they should for their price. The mics are powerful enough to pick up and register voice commands in silent settings, although using the digital assistant outdoors won’t provide the best results.
Audio-wise, you’ll get some firm bass out of these buds to help fuel your workouts. Just try not to blast music at max volume or you’ll be on the receiving end of some distortion. There is also some background hissing created by the passive noise cancellation technology.
Connection type: Wireless
Battery life: 8 hours
Extra tips included: 3 pairs of ear tip
Mpow Sport Bluetooth Headphones (2.5/5)
Mpow has been making reliably cheap Bluetooth running headphones for years, and I expected to like its newer versions more than the $13 model I picked up as my starter Bluetooth running headphones a few years back. Most cheap Bluetooth earphones are too light on bass; but I need my tunes to bump to stay motivated, so I tried Mpow's bass-forward model.
The fit was comfortable right out of the box, and there are three different sizes of silicone earphone tips if you need to adjust the fit. I also liked the carrying case that Mpow provides to keep your new accessory safe. But the super bass was just too much, and the sound was completely off-balance as a result. The beat of Beyonce's "Déjà Vu" sounded as if it were playing underwater. You can pass on this particular headset.
Connection type: Bluetooth
Battery life: 7 hours
Extra tips included: 3 silicone, 1 foam
Soul Electronics Run Free Pro (2.5/5)
Soul Electronics has stepped up its reputation as one of the better Bluetooth workout earbuds creators, but the Run Free Pro is a step down from what we’ve come to expect from the audio brand. Despite build quality being sweat-resistant, it’s not up to par; the plastic casing around the earbuds and control module feel flimsy. There is an issue with the charging cable not fitting properly into the micro-USB port as well.
The earbuds’ dynamic sound profile is its greatest quality. Soul tweaked the drivers to kick out thunderous lows that should spark a second wind when you’re fatigued. You’ll just want to keep volume below the max level to avoid distortion. For $50, the Run Free Pro is sufficient for keeping you entertained during marathon runs.
Connection type: Wireless
Battery life: 8 hours
Extra tips included: 4 pairs of ear tips, 2 pair of foam tips, 2 pair of oarlocks
