Moto Z4 Play Leak Reveals Slim Bezels, Headphone Jack and Mods

This is allegedly the Moto Z4 Play and it brings good news for The Minijack Resistance: right on the bottom, next to the USB-C port there’s a 3.5-headphone jack. Praise the Gods of Good Sound, my friends.



(Image credit: Onleaks/Compare Raja)

Rendered by the reliable @onleaks from allegedly leaked official CAD models, the new device has a tear-drop style screen with really thin bezels and a reduced chin — much smaller than the Moto Z3 Play.

On the back there’s a Moto Mod connector, which is slightly surprising because Motorola only made a promise to keep this expansion port around for three generations since the original Moto Z. If the renders are true, it seems that there is a part of the market that really digs these mods and the company has decided to keep it around for a bit longer.

There’s also only one single camera, which is strange considering that the previous model had two but not so strange considering all the good stuff you can get from a single camera, as demonstrated by the Pixel 3 and the iPhone XR thanks to AI magic.

(Image credit: Onleaks/Compare Raja)

One last thing: there’s no physcial fingerprint sensor either, which suggests that the Z4 Play may have a reader under the screen like so many phones have now.

There's no official specs or a leaked price, but we may see this beast next month at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.