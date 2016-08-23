Hololens Teardown: See What’s Inside Microsoft’s AR Goggles

It’s much more powerful than Google Glass, but it’s not a full VR headset either. Even so, Microsoft’s Hololens has been shown to offer an augmented reality experience unlike anything else on the market. And after months of mystery, Microsoft finally shed light on what exactly is powering its AR tech at the Hot Chips conference in California. Let’s check it out.

The heart of the Hololens is Microsoft’s Holographic Processing Unit (HPU), a 28nm coprocessor made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company featuring 24 Tensilica digital signal processors. The HPU works together with a separate 32-bit Intel CPU, GPU and total of 2GB of RAM in order to output augmented reality on the Hololens’ dual 16:9 HD light engines.

Other features include a total of 4 cameras for capturing environmental, depth and traditional photographic info, built-in speakers, microUSB and an on-board battery with a claimed 2 to 3 hours of battery life.

For a full list of specs, check out the Hololens’ hardware details site here.

While the Hololens is nowhere near being ready for the mass market, those itching for a taste of serious AR can order a Hololens development kit now for a cool $3,000.