Apple Launching Two Supersized iPhone 8 Models (Report)

This time next year there could be three iPhone 8 models vying for a spot in your pocket.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo has written to investors, saying that Apple will release three iPhone 8 models next year. Two versions will come with displays that have the same dimensions as the iPhone 7, measuring 4.7- and 5.5-inches. Apple will also add a third model, though Kuo didn’t say what size that handset might be, according to Mac Rumors, which earlier reported on the note.

(Image credit: Apple)

Both of the larger phones would sport dual rear cameras, similar to the iPhone 7 Plus today.

Rumors have been running rampant around the next iPhone for weeks. Speculation abounds that Apple will release its 10th anniversary iPhone next year with several major enhancements, including wireless charging support, an all-glass face, and powerful new components. It’s also believed the next iPhone, believed to be known as the iPhone 8, could ship with a better camera.

It’s the screen, however, that has garnered the most attention.

Since the iPhone’s launch in 2007, Apple has relied on LCD technology. Several reports, however, have said that Apple will deliver OLED displays in its next iPhone. With OLED, the screen will deliver better colors and a more vibrant experience than the LCD Apple has long relied upon.

Several rumors of late, though, have contradicted on what Apple might offer. Some have said that the company could go all-in on OLED, while others say only one iPhone 8 version will rely on the technology. With OLED, it’s believed Apple will deliver a curved screen similar to what’s offered in devices like the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

Perhaps most importantly, Apple reportedly has plans to entirely cover the face of its iPhone 8 with the OLED screen. The Home Button would be baked into the glass and work with the company’s Touch ID technology. But since it would take up all that real estate and curve around the edges, it would likely be larger.

In fact, Barclays analysts said recently in a note to investors that they expect Apple to offer a 5.8-inch iPhone next year. They added, however, that Apple would only offer two iPhone models and the smaller version would come in at 5 inches.

While Kuo didn’t say in his most recent note the size on the third model, he did say in an earlier note to investors that he expects Apple to offer a 5.8-inch iPhone version. It’s possible the third model he cites in his most recent note will come with a screen that size.

For its part, Apple hasn’t said what it has planned for the future and likely won’t comment until it’s ready to announce the smartphone next year. But as rumors start to pile up, it seems clear that at least one Apple iPhone 8 model will come with OLED technology, marking a major departure for the company.

And there’s a chance – though it’s unclear how good of one – that at least one iPhone might just be bigger next year.