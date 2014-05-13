Samsung Galaxy Gear Glasses Coming in September (Report)

Move over Google Glass, Samsung's bringing its own smart glass coming to town. According to reports, the Korean electronics giant is prepping its a Glass competitor, called Gear Glass, for release this September alongside the Galaxy Note 4.



According to Business Korea, the Gear Glass will make its debut at IFA in Germany and will reportedly run on Samsung's Tizen OS like its Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo smartwatches. Unlike Google's Glass, which uses a full glasses frame, the Gear Glass appears to combine a single-ear headset with an arm that stretches out toward the front of your face with a display that sits in front of your eye.

Rumors about Samsung's interest in the smart glass space have been floating across the Web since late last year, when images of a patent filed by the company surfaced. That device, which looked more like Google Glass, was designed to include integrated earphones so users could answer phone calls, as well as listen to music, while wearing the headset.



Whether the most recent Gear Glass concept is more in line with what we'll reportedly see in September is still up in the air. It's also unclear what it will cost or what other features the company's smart glass will include.

It wouldn't be unheard of for Samsung to debut its Gear Glass with the Note 4 at IFA 2014, it showed the first-generation Galaxy Gear with the Note 3 at IFA 2013. We'll keep you updated with any news we hear of the Gear Glass as it becomes available.



via: Business Korea

